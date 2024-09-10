This doesn’t mean everyone should immediately eliminate meat from their diet, but it suggests that reducing meat consumption where possible can significantly impact health.

Research consistently shows that vegetarian and vegan diets are associated with better cholesterol levels, heart and brain health, digestive function, immune system strength, and overall longevity.

While full veganism may not be necessary, the study demonstrates that simply eating more vegetables can have a significant impact on health outcomes.

The research highlights that a plant-based diet offers an effective approach to weight control and enhancing diet quality to prevent and manage metabolic disorders.

Researchers from Qilu Hospital of Shandong University conducted a review that shows a link between plant-based diets and better long-term health outcomes, particularly related to obesity.

This analysis suggested that eating more raw vegetables was more likely responsible for the weight loss observed, rather than genetic predisposition.

The team identified genetic variants linked to factors like plant-based diets and vegetable consumption by analyzing genetic data from a public database.

Although randomized controlled trials can’t definitively prove that eating raw vegetables directly leads to better health, the researchers conducted a second analysis using Mendelian randomization, a method better suited to identifying cause-and-effect relationships in health.

However, studies involving higher consumption of raw vegetables showed the strongest connection to reduced risks of obesity and heart disease.

While participants following strictly vegan diets experienced the greatest weight loss, it wasn’t much higher than those who still consumed dairy and eggs.

The research team reviewed 24 studies on plant-based diets and weight loss, analyzing data from 2,223 individuals aged 18 to 82, with diet durations ranging from two to 96 weeks, and found that the benefits of plant-based diets tend to increase over time.

The researchers note that raw vegetables contain compounds like phytosterols and unsaturated fats that help reduce blood cholesterol levels.

They also highlight substances such as tocopherols, ascorbate, carotenoids, saponins and flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

While increasing raw vegetable intake can improve health, avoiding taking a fully raw plant-based approach too far is important, as this can result in nutrient deficiencies.

Therefore, the researchers’ key message from these studies is to focus on incorporating more vegetables into the diet, rather than adopting a strictly vegan lifestyle.

Two experts who were not involved in this research spoke to Medical News Today.

Haley Bishoff, RDN, LD, plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Rūtsu Nutrition in Las Vegas, said, “It’s promising that the discussion around plant-based eating is getting more popular.”

“In this research article, nothing was considered ‘causal’; however, a potential or correlative relationship between plant-based eating and positive health outcomes should be convincing enough,” Bishoff explained.

“Plant-based diets tend to be naturally lower in calories, higher in fiber and lower in saturated fats, which makes sense why a plant-based diet has shown to reduce the risk of high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. If you’re looking to incorporate plant-based eating, it’s important to do so under the guidance of a registered dietitian to make sure that there are no nutrient gaps and individual health concerns are being considered.”

— Haley Bishoff

Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition, said, “this study is very interesting in that it is a Mendelian randomization study, which considers the genetic variants as exposure to help consider the outcomes.”

“It looked specifically at randomized control trials that compared plant-based diets to animal-based diets and weight loss. Studies were excluded if they included physical activity. This is definitely a topic that needs further research to be definitive on the outcomes of plant-based diets when associated with weight and ASCVD,” she said.