Diagnosing dementia Vascular dementia is the second most common type of dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, vascular dementia alone is responsible for 5–10% of dementia cases. However, it often coexists with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Dr. Bin Xu, assistant professor at the Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise (BRITE) in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at North Carolina Central University, not involved in the research, welcomed the study findings He told Medical News Today that “[i]dentifying biomarkers for the development of minimally invasive plasma-based, inexpensive tests across [Alzheimer’s disease] and [Alzheimer’s]-related other dementias is an urgent and unmet need.” “This new discovery of placental growth factor-based biomarker has important diagnostic and prognostic significance for vascular cognitive impairment,” he added. In vascular dementia, cognitive decline is caused by a lack of blood flow to areas of the brain. This can be a result of a sudden change, such as a stroke , or by the more gradual changes of cerebral small vessel disease. These vascular changes cause memory loss that is very similar to that in Alzheimer’s disease, as well as impaired judgment, lack of control of emotions, and difficulty with language, so it can be difficult for physicians to differentiate between the two types of dementia. Some medications can help relieve the symptoms of vascular dementia, but to limit damage, it is vital that the other underlying causes, such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia , or diabetes are controlled. So differentiating between the types of dementia is hugely important.

Biomarker of vascular dementia PlGF, one of a group of proteins called vascular endothelial growth factors, is involved in angiogenesis , the development of new blood vessels from existing ones. It is expressed primarily in the placenta during fetal development, but later in life is used during the growth and repair of blood vessels. The researchers theorized that the body may respond to damaged small blood vessels in the brain with intensified efforts to grow more. Therefore people with vascular dementia would produce more PlGF than those without. The researchers assessed a total of 335 participants at five research sites. All participants underwent brain imaging, cognitive testing, and blood sampling. The researchers measured PlGF concentrations in the blood plasma from these samples. People in the top 25% of PlGF concentrations were 3 times as likely to have cognitive impairment or dementia as those in the bottom 25%. Increased PlGF was also associated with increased cognitive impairment and evidence of cerebral small vessel disease on brain imaging. The researchers also found a consistent association between plasma PlGF and volumetric white matter hyperintensities, which are associated with cognitive decline.

Diagnostic potential “The addition of a blood-based biomarker that is associated with the traditional measures of vascular injury could allow a provider to be able to distinguish the patient that has Alzheimer’s-predominant dementia versus a significant vascular contribution.” – Dr. Jason Hinman, UCLA associate professor and vice chair of research in neurology, lead author on the study The biomarker is found by analysis of a simple blood sample. As well as being less distressing for people with cognitive decline than lengthy scans and cognitive tests, it has the potential to be a rapid, cost-effective method of differentiating vascular dementia from other forms of dementia. “Further development of this unique tool, especially for early disease stages, such as mild cognitive impairment, will be particularly useful for bench-to-bedside translation,” said Dr. Xu.