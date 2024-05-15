Share on Pinterest Is it possible to develop an effective, long lasting flu vaccine? andreswd/Getty Images Influenza viruses cause billions of flu infections and thousands of deaths across the globe each year.

Developing an effective, long-term flu vaccine is challenging because of viral mutations. Researchers are interested in what strategies they can use to get around this problem.

Results from a recent study suggest that targeting multiple areas of the virus’ proteins may be the key to creating a flu vaccine that offers long-term immunity, specifically focusing on an area that experiences less mutation. Developing a long lasting flu vaccine could be highly beneficial for the health of society, and research is getting closer to this goal. A study published in Science Translational Medicinefound that developing a vaccine that additionally targets an area of the hemagglutinin (HA) glycoprotein that experiences less mutation may be how we reach long-term flu vaccination options. Researchers tested their vaccine in mice and ferrets and found it offered better protection than conventional vaccination. While more research is required, this successful test directs how to proceed with creating a long-term flu vaccine.

Challenges of developing effective flu vaccines The flu is a common infection, affecting billions of people each year. The World Health Organization also estimates that the flu is responsible for 3-5 million cases of severe illness and 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths yearly. Certain people are more at risk for severe illness or complications from the flu, including children under five and older adults. Influenza viruses cause the flu, and these viruses change. Currently, the strategy for protection from the flu is the use of annual flu vaccines. Experts create these vaccines based on what influenza viruses they believe will be most common during flu season. Changes in influenza viruses in influenza viruses are part of the challenge of creating a long-term vaccine. These changes often occur in the virus’s surface proteins, like hemagglutinin (HA). Non-study author Yoshua Quinones, MD, board certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan, noted the following to Medical News Today: “The difficulties with flu vaccines include needing to update them every year because the flu virus changes, certain parts of the virus making the vaccine less effective, and not being able to protect against all types of the flu virus. It’s also hard to make sure everyone can get the vaccine. But getting the flu shot can help reduce how many people get sick, help protect those who can’t get the shot, and maybe one day there will be a vaccine that works for all types of the flu. Making the immune system respond better to the flu shot could also help protect against more types of the flu.”

Is it possible to create a long lasting, universal flu vaccine? The researchers of the current study note that annual flu vaccines help create antibodies that target specific areas of HA globular head. However, this region often experiences frequent mutation. Thus, if they could figure out a way to target an area of the HA that doesn’t change as much, the stalk, they may be able to create a vaccine that could protect against many flu strains. However, while this has been tried in the past, it has not been effective in also eliciting an effective response in the head region. Thus, researchers wanted to create a vaccine that could produce head and stalk-directed antibodies to offer long-term immunity against multiple flu strains. Ultimately, they made an HA antigenic mixture–based vaccine. This vaccine contained a mixture of HA proteins with a conserved stalk region and various mutations at a key site in the head. Researchers in this study tested the vaccine’s effectiveness on mice and ferrets. They compared the response to conventional vaccine approaches. They found that their vaccine elicited a better antibody response than the control vaccine option. The vaccine even offered protection when mice were exposed to lethal viral doses. It also offered protection against multiple H1 viral strains. However, this newly developed vaccine appears most effective after receiving an initial prime dose and a booster rather than just a single dose. Non-study author Linda Yancey, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, commented with her thoughts on the study to MNT: “This is a nice step in the direction of a universal flu vaccine. Producing one has been the goal of researchers for years. It has proven to be a complex and difficult task, so it is nice to see solid progress being made towards it. At this time scientists are still working on developing the building blocks of a vaccine. We probably won’t see any changes in clinical practice based on this for a few years. But every step in the right direction brings that universal vaccine a little closer.”