Dr_Microbe/Getty Images

Endometriotic lesions are the source of pain and numerous medical complications for many people, and there is currently no cure for endometriosis.

Until now, the only remedy has been surgical removal of lesions, which often return, requiring repeated lesion-removal surgeries.

A new study finds that injected nanoparticles can both find and, when heated remotely, eliminate endometriotic lesions in mice.

“Endometriosis is a debilitating, systemic disease , and the need for an efficient, non-surgical method of removing the lesions is urgent,” Professor Oleh Taratula of Oregon State University tells the school’s Newsroom.

Prof. Taratula is the corresponding author of a new study investigating the possibility of removing endometriosis lesions non-surgically through the use of magnetic nanoparticles.

With endometriosis, lesions form on the outside of the uterus with tissue similar to that of the organ’s inner layer, the endometrium. This tissue can involve the fallopian tubes and ovaries, as well as the pelvis. On rare occasions, this tissue may spread beyond the pelvic region.

According to study co-author associate professor Olena Taratula, “Endometriosis is a non-malignant condition, but the lesions sometimes perforate organs, resulting in a life-threatening situation.”

Endometriosis occurs in about 10% of reproductive-age women and girls, or roughly 190 million women. It is chronic and can be extremely painful. Endometriosis is linked to pain during periods, bowel movements and urination, and sexual intercourse. It can be the cause of pelvic pain, nausea, abdominal bloating, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and infertility.

It has been reported that 35 to 50% of women with endometriosis have pain, infertility, or both.

There is currently no cure for endometriosis. Surgery can remove lesions to alleviate pain and infertility, though about half of the lesions grow back in time, necessitating multiple surgeries for about 25% of patients.

“We invented,” says Prof. Taratula, “targeted nanoparticles with extraordinary heating capabilities that enable the use of magnetic hyperthermia for the safe and efficient elimination of endometriosis lesions.”