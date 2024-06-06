Share on Pinterest Experts are raising some concerns about energy drinks and heart attack risks. HandmadePictures/Getty Images

For people with certain genetic heart conditions, drinking energy drinks might pose a small risk of heart attack .

. Further research is needed to prove this association and determine whether similar risks apply to a general population.

Energy drinks might be “arrhythmogenic foods” that include not only high amounts of caffeine as well as compounds such as taurine and guarana that could have adverse effects on heart health

Drinking energy drinks could pose a small but significant risk of experiencing a life-threatening cardiac event among those with genetic heart conditions, new research suggests.

In a study published today in the journal Heart Rhythm, researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota looked at a group of 144 recent sudden cardiac arrest survivors with pre-existing genetic heart conditions.

They reported that 7 people, about 5% of the participants, had consumed energy drinks prior to their cardiac arrest, suggesting a possible link between that health event and energy drink consumption.

The researchers caution that this is merely an association and more robust studies will be required to prove causation, but the results are concerning enough to prompt further examination.

“Although the relative risk is small and the absolute risk of sudden death after consuming an energy drink is even smaller, patients with a known sudden death predisposing genetic heart disease should weigh the risks and benefits of consuming such drinks in the balance,” said Dr. Michael J. Ackerman, the lead study author and a genetic cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic as well as the director of the Mayo Clinic Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory, in a press release.

“Although this is a very small retrospective study of a very rare, select population, these clinical findings appear to be well beyond chance and are likely to have significant clinical relevance and even impact on a much larger population,” Dr. Mustali Dohadwala, a cardiologist and medical director of Heartsafe, a cardiology-focused private practice in Boston who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “These findings may be illuminating unwanted light over an en vogue, unregulated market of energy-deriving foods and beverages and their widespread consumption which may in-end lead to a much broader public health concern.”

This isn’t the first study to question the safety of energy drinks, especially consumed in great quantity and for those predisposed to cardiac issues.

Leaving aside the varying compounds often added to energy drinks such as taurine and guarana, consuming high levels of caffeine alone present in most energy drinks can pose a threat to health.

This was shown most recently when Panera Bread was forced to pull their highly caffeinated “Charged Lemonade” product from the market following the deaths of a 21-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.