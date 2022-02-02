Share on Pinterest New research finds a strikingly high risk of multiple sclerosis in people with the Epstein-Barr virus. Tony Barber/Getty Images

Researchers in the United States recently investigated the link between multiple sclerosis (MS) and the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).



Their result suggests that contracting EBV increases the risk of developing MS by 32-fold.

The result also suggests that therapeutically targeting EBV may become a beneficial new strategy in preventing and treating MS.

Scientists say that there is currently no cure for MS.

MS is a potentially disabling condition that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Its symptoms vary from mild, such as blurry vision, to severe, such as paralysis or problems with mobility.

In MS, the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord, resulting in damages to the myelin sheath. The myelin sheath is a protective layer covering the brain nerves responsible for transmitting signals to and from the brain. Consequently, damage to the myelin sheath interrupts the brain’s communication signals.

The exact reason why the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord in MS is unknown.

However, most experts suggest that a combination of factors plays a role in the process.

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers in the United States recently determined that contracting EBV, a common virus, significantly increases the risk of developing MS.

“Our study is the first that provides compelling evidence of causality, i.e., it suggests that EBV is the leading cause of MS,” Dr. Kjetil Bjornevik, M.D., first author of the study, explains.

Dr. Bjornevik is a research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA.

“We found that EBV-infection was associated with a 32-fold increased risk in MS,” he said, noting that “a risk of this magnitude is unusual in scientific research.”

The study results appear in the journal Science.