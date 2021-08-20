Share on Pinterest European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen removes her mask during a COVID-19 vaccination target news conference in Brussels. Image credit: Valeria Mongelli/Hans Lucas/Bloomberg via Getty Images Public health experts and European Commission officials have discussed the response of the European Union (EU) to the first wave of the pandemic in interviews with researchers.

They said that member states adopted different approaches due to the EU’s limited powers to enforce a common strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The researchers found that while EU mechanisms were in place to deal with infectious disease outbreaks, the implementation was slow, inefficient, and hampered by bureaucracy.

The study authors conclude that the pandemic has shed light on the fragility of the political and structural systems in Europe for dealing with public health emergencies. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. In early March 2020, as the threat posed by COVID-19 became clear, the EU declared a state of emergency. On March 10, a meeting of the European Council, which comprises the political leaders of the EU’s 27 member states, highlighted the following priorities: limiting the spread of the virus

providing medical equipment, in particular masks and respirators

promoting research, including research into a vaccine

tackling the socioeconomic consequences of the disease The meeting also emphasized the need for solidarity, cooperation, and exchange of information among member states. However, according to the authors of a new report, the EU response early in the pandemic was hamstrung by its limited powers to enforce public health interventions in member states. Instead, various countries adopted their own strategies to monitor and contain outbreaks. For example, whereas Italy, Spain, and Belgium introduced strict quarantines and restricted movement early in the pandemic, Sweden and the Netherlands opted for voluntary measures. Germany, meanwhile, focused on regular testing. The study found that while the EU had long-established mechanisms to tackle outbreaks of infectious disease, the implementation at the start of the pandemic was slow, inefficient, and hampered by bureaucracy. Researchers at Maastricht University, in the Netherlands, and the University of Hasselt, in Belgium, interviewed 18 European Commission officials and public health experts from member states between May and August 2020. They report their findings in the journal Frontiers in Public Health. While the interviewees remain anonymous, the report reveals their roles and quotes them extensively. The researchers conclude: “The complex politics of public health at the EU level have led to the fragmentation of its governance for effective pandemic responses. This ongoing pandemic has shed light on the fragility of the political and structural systems in Europe in public health emergencies.”

Interviewees noted that legal limits on the EU’s mandate to tackle infectious disease outbreaks had a particularly significant impact on the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC). The EU created the ECDC in 2004 to coordinate disease surveillance and guidelines across member states. However, the experts mostly agreed that individual nations’ interests often trumped these efforts during the pandemic. “The preoccupation with short-term national political interests and the fragmentation and missing leadership of EU institutions hindered a coordinated and effective pandemic response,” said co-author Prof. Thomas Krafft, of Maastricht University. But study participants also criticized the ECDC’s leadership role during the pandemic. While it had performed risk assessments and shared information, the ECDC’s actions were not sufficiently visible to the public and national authorities, interviewees said. In addition, they said that its recommendations were too vague. An advisor in health and international relations at FPS Public Health, Belgium’s federal food, health, and environment service, told the researchers that the EU was ill-prepared for the emergency. “There was a very big panic reaction among many member states, and that was also driven by insufficient preparedness at the level of the EU for health crises,” the advisor said. They added that people assume that the COVID-19 crisis in Europe was unavoidable. “But I think that a lot would have been avoidable with better preparedness and coordination,” the interviewee said. Dr. Agoritsa Baka, an emergency response expert at the ECDC, believes that the EU as a whole needs to take public health much more seriously. “We need a lot more tools to be adopted and ready to be run immediately at short notice,” she said on the ECDC’s podcast on August 4, 2021. “As far as the EU is concerned, we really need to do a lot better in coordination. I don’t know how we could do that, but I think this is something that we need to seriously discuss with member states,” she added.