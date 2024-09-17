Issues such as these may limit storage capacity, pushing fat into systemic circulation. It may find its way into organs such as skeletal muscle and the liver — a driver of whole-body insulin resistance — or cause local and systemic inflammation and other obesity-related conditions.

The study notes that metabolic abnormalities in the adipose tissue of people with overweight or obesity have been linked to various health complications.

The study, which appears in Nature Metabolism , found that adipose tissue samples taken from regular endurance exercisers with overweight or obesity exhibited key differences compared to similar cell samples from people with overweight or obesity who did not exercise. These differences mean that the adipose tissue of regular exercisers is capable of storing fat in a healthier manner.

Regular endurance exercise can maintain health in the subcutaneous adipose tissue in which fat is stored, says a new study from the University of Michigan.

The researchers who conducted the recent study recruited 52 adults with overweight or obesity, 24 of whom were classified as exercisers for over 2 years, and 28 as nonexercisers.

From this group, a subset of participants was also selected, which included 16 exercisers and 16 sedentary individuals. Each group was composed of eight males and eight females. Participants in this subgroup were closely matched for body fat percentage and fat mass, and were “very similar” in age, body weight, and body mass index.

Samples of subcutaneous adipose tissue were taken and analyzed from all individuals.

The researchers found that adipose tissue from exercisers exhibited increased angiogenesis — more blood vessels — higher lipogenic storage capacity, beneficial proteins, mitochondria, and a reduction in a form of collagen that can interfere with metabolism and cause inflammation.

In addition to the subgroup, adipose cells from the original larger group — minus the subgroup members — were examined ex vivo. This confirmed an enhanced capability for angiogenesis and lipid storage among exercisers.