A new study explores the link between different daily activity levels and one’s chances of having a stroke.

Researchers used objective accelerometer data to conduct the study.

The researchers also examined the effect of sedentary behavior on stroke risk.

A new study explores the relationship between varying levels of physical activity, being sedentary, and the risk of stroke.

This study focuses strictly on the latter, unlike other studies that consider both heart disease and stroke.

Medical News Today spoke with study co-author and Distinguished Professor Virginia J. Howard, Ph.D. with the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“While they [heart disease and stroke] do share some risk factors, some they do not,” Professor Howard explained.

In addition, MNT also spoke with study co-author Dr. Steven P. Hooker, Ph.D. at the College of Health and Human Services at San Diego State University.

“Objective measures using an accelerometer have not been used to look at the relationship between these variables,” said Dr. Hooker. “Light intensity physical activity has not been routinely observed. Bouts of sedentary time is also a newer way of looking at the data in addition to overall sedentary time.”

Professor Howard also noted that while it is challenging to quantify the amount and intensity of physical activity needed to prevent stroke, this study brings forth some significant progress.

The study finds less time spent being sedentary and more time being physically active — even at light or moderate intensities — is associated with a reduced risk of stroke.

According to the study:

Moderate to vigorous activity produced the most substantial reduction in the risk of stroke.

Even light physical activity lowered the chances of a stroke.

Spending great amounts of time being sedentary increases the risk of stroke.