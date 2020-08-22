A new study suggests that T cells might provide individuals who had a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID-19 with lasting immunity against future infection, even if their blood contains no neutralizing antibodies.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people who are exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, only experience mild symptoms or none at all.

However, the infection can still pass from them to other people, and the overall case fatality rate appears to be converging on 0.5–1.0%.

It is, therefore, important to establish whether individuals who have contracted the virus once can contract it again and become contagious, or whether they are immune to future infection.

“In the absence of a protective vaccine, it is critical to determine if exposed or infected people, especially those with asymptomatic or very mild forms of the disease who likely act inadvertently as the major transmitters, develop robust adaptive immune responses against SARS-CoV-2,” says Marcus Buggert, an immunologist at the Karolinska Institutet in Solna, Sweden.

Research suggests that not all individuals who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 in the past produce antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus, particularly if they only experienced a mild infection.

Studies have also found that immune cells known as memory B cells, which produce antibodies against previously encountered infections, tend to be short-lived after infection with the closely related coronavirus SARS-CoV, which causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

In contrast, another type of immune cell called a memory T cell, which can recognize a previously encountered pathogen and initiate an immune response to it, may persist for years after the initial infection.

In a new study, memory T cells protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection, even in the absence of antibodies against the virus.

The new research features in the journal Cell.