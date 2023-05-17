Share on Pinterest A new study explains why people with metabolic syndrome should avoid excessive drinking. Image credit: Christian Zachariasen/Getty Images. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that can increase someone’s risk for more severe health conditions, such as heart disease and stroke.

Recent data indicate that people with metabolic syndrome who also drink large amounts of alcohol have a greater risk of developing advanced liver disease.

People can work with their doctors and specialists to manage their drinking habits and metabolic syndrome. Drinking alcohol is a lifestyle choice that can have a variety of health outcomes. Each individual’s health risk from consuming alcohol will depend on several factors, such as the amount and frequency of drinking, medical history, and genetics. A​ recent study published in Annals of Internal Medicine looked at trends in the United States surrounding the use of alcohol, metabolic syndrome, and liver disease. Researchers found that people who drank heavy amounts of alcohol and had metabolic syndrome were at an increased risk for advanced liver disease.

Metabolic syndrome and excess alcohol One area of interest is how metabolic syndrome may lead to liver damage. For the current study, researchers looked at the relationship between metabolic syndrome and alcohol use. The researchers noted a surge in deaths from alcohol-associated liver disease (ADL) from 2009 to 2018 despite an overall decline in alcohol use. To better understand the association, they looked at data from 1999 to 2018 from more than 40,000 respondents who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey . All respondents were adults 20 years old or older, non-institutionalized, and did not have viral hepatitis. Researchers had specific parameters for measuring heavy alcohol use and metabolic syndrome. They defined heavy alcohol use with the following criteria: more than 28 grams (2 drinks) daily for women

more than 42 grams (4 drinks) daily for men. Researchers determined how much alcohol respondents were consuming by examining average alcohol intake over a year. The data allowed them to look at specific trends in alcohol use, metabolic syndrome, and how these factors related to advanced liver disease. The researchers found that the risk of developing advanced liver disease was highest for participants who were both heavy drinkers and who had metabolic syndrome. Study author Dr. Brian P. Lee, transplant hepatologist and assistant professor of medicine at Keck School of Medicine of USC, explained the key findings of the study to Medical News Today: “We found that your risk of advanced liver disease from drinking is more than doubled if you have metabolic syndrome; [and that] it was unclear why national deaths from alcohol liver disease surged between 2009-2018 when drinking rates were unchanged — rising rates of metabolic syndrome, which is tied to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, may be an important piece to this puzzle.”

Data limitations and continued research T​hese data did face certain limitations. First, the study cannot establish a causal relationship between the factors examined. The research also relied on self-reporting for alcohol use which has certain error risks. Researchers acknowledge that they collected data on advanced fibrosis, an indicator of liver damage, via surrogate biomarkers. This might not accurately reflect the number of advanced fibrosis cases. T​here is a risk for residual confounding, and researchers had limited data from subgroups. The number of people who respond to this particular survey has declined over time, so there might be bias based on who responded and who did not. Researchers also did not distinguish between alcoholic-associated liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Overall, the data indicate a need for managing metabolic syndrome and highlight the dangers of heavy drinking. D​r. Lee explained to MNT: “Clinicians need to aggressively screen and treat both alcohol use and metabolic syndrome in an integrated fashion to successfully address the growing number of liver-related deaths in this country. Further research needs to identify how alcohol and metabolic syndrome combine to cause damage in the liver, and how best to screen, prevent, and treat unhealthy alcohol use, metabolic syndrome, and liver disease.”