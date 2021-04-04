Share on Pinterest New research examines what happens to the human heart when in space. Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

American astronaut Mark Kelly spent 340 days in space, and changes to his body help researchers understand the effects of living in low gravity.

Over the course of his mission, Kelly lost heart mass despite a rigorous exercise regimen.

A new research paper says studying extreme swimmers can help understand the impact low gravity has on human bodies.

The study reports on a similar loss in heart size in a man who attempted to swim across the Pacific Ocean in 2018.

Earth’s gravity was undoubtedly a factor in the way human muscles evolved. The heart, for example, has to be strong enough to pump blood upward from the feet, where it would otherwise collect.

In low gravity, however, such muscles do not have to work so hard.

Since muscles must be exercised to remain healthy, and as preparations for extended missions are underway, scientists are concerned about the effect living in space can have on the human body.

A research letter from cardiovascular experts at the University of Texas Southwestern (UT Southwestern) examines the physiological effects spending 340 days in space had on Kelly.

Kelly’s heart shrank by an average of 0.74 grams per week during the year he spent in space, although the muscle continued to perform well.

The senior author of the letter is Dr. Benjamin Levine. Of Kelly’s heart, Dr. Levine says:

“It did shrink a little bit. It did atrophy, and it did get a little smaller, but the function remained good. I think this is encouraging for long-duration space flight. It shows that even after a year in space, the heart adapts relatively well.”