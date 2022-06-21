Share on Pinterest sarah5/Getty Images Researchers identified a blood metabolite known as “Lac-Phe,” that can reduce food intake in obese mice by about 50%.

When injected, Lac-Phe reduces weight without affecting energy expenditure, water intake, and movement levels.

The researchers say that further study of Lac-Phe is needed to understand its potential to treat metabolic diseases such as obesity. Lack of physical activity increases the risk for obesity, metabolic disease, and all-cause mortality. Exercise is an effective intervention for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Some research has begun to generate molecular maps of biological molecules regulated by physical activity. Further research into these molecules could help researchers design treatments for conditions like obesity that mimic the effects of exercise. Recently, researchers found that exercise stimulates the production of a blood metabolite, N-lactoyl-phenylalanine (Lac-Phe), that suppresses feeding and obesity in mice. Mice treated with Lac-Phe for 10 days reduced cumulative food intake, lowered body fat, and improved glucose tolerance, experiencing a significant weight loss. The study was published in the journal Nature .

Lac-Phe For the study, the researchers performed a metabolomic analysis of blood plasma from mice running on a treadmill until exhaustion. They noted that exercise increased levels of several blood metabolites, including lactate, fumarate, and succinate. The most significantly induced among all the metabolites, however, was Lac-Phe. The same molecule was also detected in metabolomic analyses from race horses after racing. From further tests, the researchers found that plasma levels of Lac-Phe in mice and race horses peaked at around 2µM after exercise and returned to baseline after an hour. The researchers hypothesized Lac-Phe might function as a molecular signal which regulates energy balance. They thus administered Lac-Phe to obese mice. In doing so, they noted that their food intake decreased by around 50% over 12 hours compared to control mice. Their movement levels, however, were unaffected. The researchers further noted that Lac-Phe did not alter other measures among treated mice, including: oxygen consumption

carbon dioxide production

respiratory exchange ratios

water intake

appetite-regulating hormones such as leptin and ghrelin. They also found that administering Lac-Phe in obese mice for 10 days reduced food intake and body weight relative to control mice. It also improved glucose homeostasis and reduced adiposity — amounts of fatty tissue — without changing the weight of other organs. They noted, however, that while injected Lac-Phe exhibited positive effects, oral dosing produced no effect on food intake or body weight, likely due to decomposition in the digestive system. The researchers next analyzed Lac-Phe levels in a human cohort of 36 people following exercise. Similar to mice, Lac-Phe levels peaked in humans following exercise and returned to baseline after one hour. Further tests found that Lac-Phe levels were highest after sprinting — remaining above baseline for three hours —followed by endurance exercise and resistance training.