Uncontrolled inflammation plays a role in muscle loss and weakness in many diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. A new study suggests that when exercised, our muscles have an innate ability to reduce this harmful inflammation.

Inflammation is a mixed blessing. In the short term, it tackles infections and promotes muscle regeneration after an injury.

Persistent inflammation, on the other hand, plays a part in many illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis and sarcopenia, which is muscle wasting associated with aging.

Fortunately, a wealth of evidence suggests that regular exercise can help counter the effects of inflammation in aging, also known as “inflammaging.”

In particular, staying fit and active reduces the long-lasting, or chronic, inflammation known to increase the risk of many diseases that affect older people.

Exactly how active muscle fibers quench inflammation has been unclear, however.

Most researchers had assumed that inflammation is reduced by molecular cross-talk between muscle fibers and other cells in muscle tissue, such as fat cells and immune cells.

But a new study from biomedical engineers at Duke University, in Durham, NC, suggests that muscle cells are perfectly capable of controlling inflammation by themselves.