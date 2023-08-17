Share on Pinterest Experts say pain in the year following a heart attack is common. Nemanja Glumac/Stocksy Researchers report that people who have pain the year following a heart attack have a higher risk of death in the enusing years.

They said the increased risk is present even if the pain isn’t related to the heart attack.

Expert say the findings should alert medical professionals to the need to closely monitor people in the year after they’ve had a heart attack. People who survive a heart attack but continue to experience moderate to severe pain afterward may be at increased risk of death in the next several years. And it doesn’t even matter if the pain isn’t related to the heart attack, according to a new study by Swedish researchers, who reported that persistent pain was more likely to be related to other health problems. The study of more than 18,300 people, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that those who reported moderate pain one year after their heart attack were 35% more likely to die from any cause within about 8 years than people who reported no pain. The risk of death was twice as high among people who experienced extreme pain, according to the researchers led by Linda Vixner, an associate professor of medical science at the School of Health and Welfare at Dalarna University in Falun in Sweden.

Pain and cardiovascular health Pain is a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease and overall death. However, the link between persistent pain after a heart attack and mortality has not previously been the subject of a large-scale study, the researchers said. Persistent pain after a heart attack is not uncommon. The researchers said that nearly 45% of the study participants reported moderate to severe pain one year after their heart attack. Notably, 65% of the participants who experiencing pain at a two-month follow up were still experiencing pain at a 12-month follow up, indicating that their pain was persistent. “After a heart attack, it’s important to assess and recognize pain as an important risk factor of future mortality,” said Vixner in a press statement . “In addition, severe pain may be a potential obstacle to rehabilitation and participation in important heart-protective activities such as regular exercise; reduced or lack of physical activity, in turn, increases risk.”