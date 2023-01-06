Share on Pinterest Could an experimental cancer vaccine successfully target aggressive brain tumors? Image credit: Marco Govel/Stocksy. Researchers estimate that more than 13,000 Americans received a diagnosis of glioblastoma — a type of brain cancer — in 2022.

There is currently no cure for glioblastoma.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital developed a new cell therapy to both eliminate established tumors and act as a cancer vaccine to prevent new tumors from forming. Researchers estimate that more than 13,000 Americans received a diagnosis of glioblastoma — a type of brain cancer — in 2022. And additional research shows the rate of glioblastoma diagnoses is rising. There is currently no cure for glioblastoma. Treatment options generally include a combination of surgery , radiation, and chemotherapy to help slow the growth of tumors. Now, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital developed a new cell therapy that both helps eliminate current tumors and acts as a cancer vaccine to prevent tumors from reoccurring. Scientists recently showed promising results testing the new therapy in a mouse model of glioblastoma. The study was recently published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Brain cancer vaccine The new study used a mouse model of glioblastoma to test an experimental cell therapy capable of both eliminating current cancer tumor cells and helping to keep tumors from reforming. “Our team has pursued a simple idea: to take cancer cells and transform them into cancer killers and vaccines,” says Dr. Khalid Shah, director of the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy (CSTI) and the vice chair of research in the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and faculty at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), and corresponding author of this study. “Using gene engineering , we are repurposing cancer cells to develop a therapeutic that kills tumor cells and stimulates the immune system to both destroy primary tumors and prevent cancer,” he explains. According to researchers, this cell therapy uniquely uses live tumor cells, while most cancer vaccines use inactive tumor cells. “We engineered the live tumor cells to release dual cell-killing and immunomodulatory agents,” Dr. Shah told Medical News Today. “These engineered therapeutic tumor cells (ThTCs) eliminated established glioblastoma tumors in mice by inducing cell killing and activating antitumor immune cell trafficking.” “This efficacy of ThTCs translated into a survival benefit and long-term immunity in primary, recurrent, and metastatic cancer models in immunocompetent and humanized mice. The incorporation of a double kill-switch in ThTCs ensured the safety of our approach. Therefore arming naturally neoantigen-rich tumor cells with bifunctional therapeutics represents a promising cell-based immunotherapy for solid tumors and establishes a roadmap towards clinical translation.” – Dr. Khalid Shah And, he said, unlike inactivated tumor cells, living tumor cells possess a unique potential to home to and target tumors. “Therefore, engineering tumor cells to express therapeutic agents is a rational approach that takes advantage of their natural source of neoantigens ,” Dr. Shah explained. “Our tumor cell-based bifunctional therapeutic strategy by transforming living tumor cells into potent agents that concomitantly drive direct tumor killing and antitumor immunity.”