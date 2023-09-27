Share on Pinterest Researchers say a nasal spray could become a new treatment for rapid heartbeats. ProfessionalStudioImages/Getty Images About 1 in 300 people in the United States have a racing heartbeat condition known as paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.

In a new study, a nasal spray drug showed promise in treating these acute events and potentially becoming superior to current treatments.

If deemed safe and effective, this drug could help people get immediate relief and also lower the burden on the emergency healthcare system. Treatment for a racing heartbeat condition could soon be almost as simple as taking a fast-acting inhaler for an asthma attack if clinical trials of a new nasal spray pan out. That’s according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is a term that defines a subset of heart conditions in which the heart beats for more than 100 beats per minute in its lower chambers for a short period of time. The condition affects millions of people in the United States and is expected to affect nearly more than 7 million people by 2050, according to the National Library of Medicine . While not typically life-threatening, the condition can cause fainting, light-headedness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and heart palpitations. It can develop at any age and stem from conditions as various as anxiety, cardiomyopathy, and pneumonia.

Looking for treatments for racing heartbeats Finding a safe, easily self-administered frontline treatment for PSVT has long been a goal of researchers. Current treatments usually involve either treating the root causes of PVST, such as prescribing beta blockers to treat hyperthyroidism-induced PVST and surgical or catheter treatment to eliminate disruptive heart tissue. In less severe cases, doctors sometimes employ vagal maneuvers, which involve techniques including applying abdominal pressure, “bearing down” motions, and putting gentle pressure on the carotid artery to calm the vagus nerve. However, self-administered vagal maneuvers are only effective 20 to 40% of the time, according to the American Heart Association, and none of these treatments is as simple as taking a quick nasal spray. “SVT can cause the heart rate to increase very rapidly at times over 200 beats per minute. It is very uncomfortable and needs immediate medical attention,” said Dr. Babak Bozorgnia, the section chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute in Pennsylvania who was not involved in the study. “Traditionally, the medical treatment has been in an emergency room. This novel approach may allow patients to stop the SVT much quicker and perhaps at home,” Bozorgnia told Medical News Today.

Details from the heartbeat nasal spray study In the new study – which involved 169 people who experienced repeated PSVT and for whom vagal maneuvers did not work – 105 were given the nasal spray drug etripamil at least once during a median of 232 days of follow-up. Of this group, researchers reported, 60% of PSVT episodes resolved within 30 minutes, and 75% resolved within an hour. The researchers added that while around one in three study participants reported side effects from the drug, these were mild, including nasal congestion and runny nose but no heart-related events. Those results were also largely duplicated among the 40 participants who had to use the nasal spray twice, with 75% also responding to the medication within 30 minutes. Out of all groups, around 23% did not respond to the medication and return to a normal heartbeat. “This is the first long‐term follow‐up study evaluating the safety and efficacy of self‐administered etripamil 70‐mg nasal,” the study authors wrote. “Over clinically separate episodes, the safety and tolerability of repeat self‐administration of etripamil, without medical supervision, appeared to be maintained during this study.”