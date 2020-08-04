Researchers have developed a new SARS-CoV-2 test that works in 45 minutes and only requires simple equipment, according to a preprint version of the research.

The researchers, from the University of Colorado Boulder, report their development in a preprint article that has yet to be peer reviewed.

While scientists are working to develop vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 and treatments for the disease that it causes, COVID-19, they are also trying to develop more effective testing procedures.

Until an effective vaccine and treatment protocol are developed, emergency measures will likely continue, in order to counter reoccurring waves of the pandemic. In addition to social distancing and good hygiene, widespread testing can help limit the spread of the virus.

Preprint research has suggested that up to 70% of people with SARS-CoV-2 who are younger than 60 could be asymptomatic. Testing as many people in a community as possible can identify asymptomatic people, who can then self-isolate to curb the virus’ spread.

When it comes to testing, time is of the essence. Findings of a different preprint study suggest that the speed of results is crucial: The longer a person does not know that they have the virus, the longer they can infect other people.

In the United States, the current turnaround time for results is slow. According to the researchers behind the present study:

“Many SARS-CoV-2 tests require that biospecimens be collected, transported to centralized labs, logged, queued, processed, analyzed, and then [the] results [are] communicated back to the agency that sent the sample for testing and finally delivered to the person who had the test.”