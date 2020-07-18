A new study conducted in human cell cultures and mouse models shows that the broad-spectrum antiviral remdesivir has a direct effect against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Share on Pinterest Remdesivir may help shorten the recovery time for people hospitalized with COVID-19.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the race to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by an infection with the new coronavirus, some scientists have zeroed in on an existing broad-spectrum antiviral drug called remdesivir.

Recent research, including a preliminary report published in NEJM in May, has found that the drug — which is delivered through injections — can shorten the recovery time for people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Also in May, and based on information from similar reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the administration of remdesivir in the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19.

While the drug has shown promise, much remains unknown, including whether it has a direct effect on the virus.

APPROVED FOR COVID-19 Veklury (remdesivir) is the first drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Veklury is approved to treat diagnosed or suspected COVID-19 in certain hospitalized people. The drug was previously granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA. This article is currently being updated to reflect this change.

Now, a new study has made some headway in addressing this knowledge gap. The research comes from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), in Nashville, TN, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Gilead Sciences — the pharmaceutical company that initially developed remdesivir.

The team worked with human cell cultures and mouse models to find out whether the antiviral drug acted directly on SARS-CoV-2 in lung cells.

“All of the results with remdesivir have been very encouraging, even more so than we would have hoped, but it is still investigational, so it was important to directly demonstrate its activity against SARS-CoV-2 in the lab and in an animal model of disease,” explains first study author Andrea Pruijssers, Ph.D., from VUMC.

The investigators present their findings in the journal Cell Reports.