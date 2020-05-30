Working with a mouse model of Alzheimer’s, scientists have developed an imaging technique for detecting changes in the texture of the retina that are associated with the disease. Early diagnosis of the condition could aid efforts to slow its progression.

Share on Pinterest The retina may hold the key to earlier Alzheimer’s diagnoses.

More than 5 million people aged 65 or older in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Given the aging population, that number is expected to reach 13.8 million by 2050.

Early intervention with medications and mental exercises can, potentially, slow the development of the disease, but it can be difficult for doctors to make a definitive diagnosis.

There are no clear biological signs, or “biomarkers,” of Alzheimer’s. Instead, doctors rely on indications of cognitive decline and, sometimes, brain scans.

Now, biomedical engineers at Duke University, in Durham, NC, have hit upon a technique that combines two existing technologies to detect signs of the disease in the retina at the back of the eye.

So far, they have only tested this technique in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s. But if it can be shown to work in humans, it could lead to the development of a relatively cheap, compact, and easy to use screening device.