New research — looking at both animal and human trials — suggests that a fasting diet may complement breast cancer therapies. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a fasting diet may help boost the effects of breast cancer therapy. A series of feasibility studies from an international team of researchers has found that a fasting diet may improve the efficacy of conventional breast cancer therapies. The research — from both animal models and with the collaboration of human participants — now appears in the journal Nature. It lays the groundwork for future studies to corroborate the initial findings and expand their applicability.

Hormone therapy and breast cancer According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), around two-thirds of breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive. This means that the cancer makes use of the hormones estrogen and progesterone to grow. One way of fighting these forms of cancer is through hormone therapy, also called endocrine therapy. This type of therapy stops estrogen and progesterone from attaching to the tumor, which inhibits its growth. Doctors often use it after surgery when a patient typically takes it for a minimum of 5–10 years. However, tumors can adapt to hormone therapy by developing resistance, and so reducing the efficacy of the treatment. As a consequence, discovering ways of overcoming resistance to hormone therapy and improving its performance is valuable. There is emerging evidence suggesting that short-term fasting could, in theory, be an effective complement to other cancer treatments. One form of short-term fasting is the Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD), which researchers used in the feasibility studies of females with breast cancer. FMD lasts for 5 days each month and mimics the effect of fasting on a person’s metabolism. The diet provides limited but carefully balanced nutrition consisting of protein, fats, and carbohydrates. According to recent research in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research, short-term fasting “reinforces stress resistance of healthy cells, while tumor cells become even more sensitive to toxins, perhaps through shortage of nutrients to satisfy their needs in the context of high proliferation rates and/or loss of flexibility to respond to extreme circumstances.” However, there are only limited studies exploring whether the theory translates into practice.