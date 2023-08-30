Share on Pinterest Tyruko, a biosimilar of Tysabri, has now been approved by the FDA for the treatment of MS. Image credit: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system, which results in symptoms ranging from muscle weakness to vision loss and paralysis.

It generally strikes in early adulthood, and is more common in women than men.

Several treatments can slow the progression of the disease, meaning that most people do not experience severe disability.

Now, a new biosimilar injection of a current drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States for use in people with relapsing forms of MS.

The new drug, Tyruko, may mean more cost-effective treatment is available for many people with the condition.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) — a chronic, inflammatory disease of the nervous system — is thought to affect some 2.8 million people worldwide. It generally strikes between the ages of 20 and 40 years, and is twice as common in women as it is in men.

Symptoms range from the mild, such as blurred vision, and tingling and numbness in the limbs, to the more severe, including mobility problems, paralysis, and vision loss, although most people with the condition do not experience severe disability.

There are several types of MS. Relapsing-remitting MS, which is characterized by disease flare-ups and periods of remission when there is partial or total recovery, is the most common.

Scientists believe that MS is an autoimmune disorder, with immune cells attacking the protective myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells. Although not hereditary, there is some evidence of genetic susceptibility , with the condition then being triggered by environmental factors.

Treatment can slow the progression of the disease but, as this is a lifelong condition, the cost can mount up, particularly for biologic medications that are effective in treating the relapsing forms of the condition.

One treatment used for people who have not responded well to first-line therapies is natalizumab (Tysabri), a monoclonal antibody.

It can slow the progression of symptoms during an MS flare-up and to decrease the rate of relapse in those with relapsing-remitting MS.

Now, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has approved a biosimilar form of natalizumab for use with people with MS and Crohn’s disease.

The new biosimilar is called Tyruko.