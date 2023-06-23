Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking at a capsule as an alternative to surgery for fecal transplants. Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Research out of Europe shows that fecal transplants may be an effective treatment for people with end-stage chronic liver disease .

. The transplants work by replacing “bad” bacteria in the gut microbiome with “good” bacteria from a healthy donor.

Fecal transplant pills have been approved in the United States to treat C. difficile infection.

In addition to the cirrhosis research, there are a number of other potential applications for fecal transplantation. New research into fecal transplants may turn out to be a game-changer for people with chronic liver disease. A team led by King’s College London is set to begin a clinical trial there — known as the PROMISE trial — after promising results from an initial trial, known as the PROFIT trial. The findings from the PROFIT trial , which haven’t been published yet in a peer reviewed journal, were announced today at the 2023 EASL (European Association for the Study of the Liver) Congress in Vienna, Austria. While the viability and health benefits of fecal transplants have long been known, researchers involved in the trial say they hope their data will lead to alternative treatment options for people with cirrhosis.

Fecal transplant delivered via a capsule Dr, Daniel Freedberg is a gastroenterologist, internal medicine specialist, and assistant professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York as well as a member of the scientific advisory council of the Peggy Lillis Foundation. Freedberg, who is not involved in the clinical trial, told Medical News Today that records of fecal transplants go back centuries. “More recently, we have two decades of experience using fecal transplants for recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection,” he explained. “Fecal transplants take stool from a healthy individual and put it into a sick individual. The idea is that normal, healthy gut bacteria will replace the damaged gut bacteria and help to restore health. Fecal transplants can be done via pills, upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, and emema. All of these ways of delivering fecal transplants are effective.” While each method may be effective, the investigators involved in the PROFIT trial found that patients preferred taking a pill to the other, more invasive methods. “Patients told us that they would prefer to take tablets rather than have the fecal transplant administered by an endoscopy,” Debbie Shawcross, the chief investigator of the PROMISE trial and a professor of hepatology at Kings College London, said in a statement. “The ‘crapsules,’ as they are sometimes nicknamed, which have none of the taste or smell as the name suggests, may offer new hope for patients with cirrhosis who are out of treatment options,” she said. The researchers reported that the capsules — full of freeze-dried stool rich in “good” bacteria — were effective in replacing the “bad” bacteria that’s present in the bodies of people with cirrhosis of the liver. While more data is needed, fecal transplants could someday be a treatment option for people who would otherwise need a liver transplant. “Initial findings from the PROFIT are promising news for patients with chronic liver disease who are in desperate need of alternative treatment options that may overt the need for liver transplantation,” said Shawcross.