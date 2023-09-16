Chitin, digestion, and the immune response According to Dr. Steven Van Dyken, an assistant professor of pathology and immunology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and lead author of this study, his research team was interested in understanding immune responses to different types of foods and has been studying how the body responds to chitin, which is abundant in these types of foods. “Dietary fiber intake is associated with healthy metabolism but much more needs to be learned about the different ways that different fibers are broken down after they are eaten,” he explained to Medical News Today. During the study, scientists found an immune system response during chitin digestion. This is because after consuming chitin, stomach distention occurs. This automatically triggers an immune response, telling stomach cells to ramp up the production of enzymes called chitinases to break down chitin. “We studied how chitin is broken down or digested by the body’s own chitinases,” Dr. Van Dyken continued. “This happens after eating chitin, and the digestive process is enhanced by activating cells of the immune system that also affect obesity and metabolism. We think that intervening in this pathway might be a way to improve metabolic health.”

How chitin impacts weight During this study, Dr. Van Dyken and his team found the mice who consumed chitin, so it activated their immune system, but their body did not digest it, saw the greatest impact on obesity. Researchers used a mouse model that was fed a high-fat diet. Some of the mice were then given chitin. According to researchers, some mice could not produce chitinases to break down the chitin. Because of that inability, these particular mice gained the least weight, had the lowest body fat measurements, and resisted obesity, compared to the mice that either did not receive chitin or did receive it but were able to break it down. Dr. Van Dyken said they anticipated these results from previous studies showing that eating dietary fibers that are not digested very efficiently improves metabolic health. “Activation of type 2 immunity is also associated with the lean state and metabolic health, so it made sense that the mice that did the best in terms of resisting obesity showed both reduced chitin digestion and an enhanced type 2 immune response,” he continued. “We have known for a long time that increasing dietary fiber intake tends to be beneficial for metabolic health, but now we have a better appreciation for how different fibers affect the body. We are further studying this pathway in humans and exploring whether it can be therapeutically targeted to treat metabolic diseases .” – Dr. Steven Van Dyken