Cancer is usually a result of several thousand genetic mutations.

Finding these mutations can help doctors identify the causes of cancers and treat them appropriately.

Now, a study using whole-genome sequencing has found new mutational signatures that reveal clues to the causes of many cancers.

The researchers hope that this will lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

Cancer causes 1 in 6 deaths worldwide. Some risk factors are known, such as tobacco use, an unhealthy diet, or viruses such as HPV . But many cancers appear to develop spontaneously, without an obvious environmental risk factor. The “hunt” for the causes of cancer is a key area of medical research.

What is known is that cancer usually develops slowly, with a build-up of thousands of random mutations before a cell becomes malignant . A mutation is a change in DNA that may be spontaneous or caused by an external mutagenic agent, such as radiation, some chemicals, and some viruses.

Now, a new study in the United Kingdom has used whole genome sequencing in cancer patients to discover a large number of new mutational signatures — imprints of DNA damage and repair that occur during the formation of tumors — which may help researchers identify the causes of many cancers.

Dr. Santosh Kesari, director of neuro-oncology at Providence Saint John’s Health Center and chair of the Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics at Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, CA, commented on the study for Medical News Today.

“This study follows on genomic research done over the past 2 decades and highlights that there is still yet more to learn about human health and disease by interrogating the human genome in ever more depth than previously done in cancer patients.” – Dr. Kesari

Dr. Kesari, who was not involved in the research, is also the regional medical director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.

The new study appears in the journal Science.