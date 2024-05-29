Share on Pinterest New research found that cognitively healthy people who self-reported memory problems had early signs of Alzheimer’s, such as high tau buildup in the brain. Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images A recent study found that cognitively healthy people who self-reported memory problems had early signs of Alzheimer’s in their brains.

The results may help experts detect Alzheimer’s sooner, allowing earlier treatment.

Starting treatment before symptoms begin is likely to be more effective. A new study, published May 29 in Neurology, recruited neurologically healthy older adults without measurable cognitive impairments, but who had concerns about their memory. The scientists looked for links between memory loss and signs of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They found that people who self-reported memory loss were more likely to have elevated levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s. If further research backs up these findings, it could help doctors catch the condition at an earlier stage, allowing treatment to start earlier.

Assessing cognition with memory and thinking skills A team of researchers from Harvard Medical School recruited 675 older adults with an average age of 72. First, participants took cognitive tests, which showed that they had no cognitive impairments. Each recruit had a partner, which could be a child, spouse, or friend — 65% of these partners lived with the participant. Participants answered questions about their memory and thinking skills and how well they performed daily tasks. Their partners also answered the same questions about the participants. The questions included: “Compared to 1 year ago, do you feel your memory has declined substantially?”

“Compared to 1 year ago, do you have more difficulty managing money?”

Brain scans reveal early signs of Alzheimer’s Each participant underwent a brain scan to look for protein markers of Alzheimer’s disease called amyloid plaques and tau tangles. Although the precise mechanisms that lead to Alzheimer’s disease are still being thrashed out, two telltale signs in the brain are associated with its progression: Amyloid plaques — protein buildup between neurons

— protein buildup between neurons Tau tangles —protein buildup within neurons Both of these limit cells’ ability to signal to each other. Eventually, this leads to cell death. Over time, as more cells die, it reduces cognitive ability and the brain can actually shrink or atrophy. Medical News Today spoke with Verna Porter, MD, a board certified neurologist and director of Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease and Neurocognitive Disorders at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. Porter, who was not involved in the study, said these proteins “interfere with the formation of memories at both the biochemical level and structural level through interference with the physical integrity of neural networks. The patterns of impaired memory functions observed relate to changes in the structure and function of the brain.” In the current study, 60% of participants had elevated levels of amyloid in the brain. People who have higher levels of amyloid are also more likely to have higher levels of tau.

Memory problems and protein buildup in Alzheimer’s The brain scans showed that individuals with self-reported memory problems had higher levels of tau tangles. This association was even stronger in people who also had higher levels of amyloid. In other words, people who experience memory problems are more likely to have neurological signs of Alzheimer’s despite being cognitively healthy. MNT asked lead study author Rebecca E. Amariglio, PhD what surprised her most about the findings, she told us: “Despite the fact that participants were cognitively unimpaired and functioning normally in their day-to-day, their study partners were still able to detect subtle changes in how they once were compared to a year ago that related to Alzheimer’s biomarkers.” “Our study included a high percentage of people with elevated amyloid, and for this reason, we were able to also see that memory complaints were associated with higher tau tangles,” Amariglio explained in a press release. “Our findings suggest that asking older people who have elevated Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers about subjective cognitive decline may be valuable for early detection,” she continued. “This is particularly important since it is predicted that treatments given at the earliest diagnosable form of the disease will be the most effective in slowing the disease.” Speaking with MNT, Amariglio said that they plan to follow up this study with longitudinal data to understand how this relationship works over time.

What are the warning signs of Alzheimer’s? MNT asked Porter about early Alzheimer’s signs to look out for. She explained that people should seek out care and a memory evaluation by a medical professional if they or a family member notices that someone is: repetitively asking the same question

forgetting a word, phrase, or idea when speaking

inserting the wrong word in conversation, for instance, saying “chair” instead of “sofa”

taking longer to complete daily chores, tasks, or affairs, such as paying bills or managing the mail

frequently misplacing objects or items around the house

getting lost while walking or driving in a relatively familiar area

having sudden or unexplained changes in mood, personality, or behavior without a clear reason