Share on Pinterest Recent research found that frequent napping may be a sign of higher risks of blood pressure and stroke. Michela Ravasio/Stocksy Researchers in China found frequent napping may be a signal of higher risks of blood pressure and stroke.

The findings suggest that individuals who sometimes or frequently napped had an increased risk of hypertension and stroke compared to individuals who never nap.

While napping itself isn’t the issue, researchers say it could be a sign of potential underlying health issues. According to a new study by researchers in China, frequent naps could be a risk factor for high blood pressure and stroke. The study, published in Hypertension, a journal produced by the American Heart Association, is the first to look at whether frequent napping was linked to high blood pressure and stroke by using both observational analyses of participants over a long period. Researchers combined the method with Mendelian randomization , where scientists use genetic markers to examine whether a risk factor can cause a particular disease. Earlier studies on this link have provided conflicting conclusions. For instance, this 2017 study found daytime napping may be associated with a higher risk of hypertension, while a 2019 study found daytime napping may be protective against hypertension.

A large, observational study For the observational analysis, the researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank . That study recorded genetic and health data from more than 500,000 participants ages 40-69 living in the United Kingdom between 2006-2010. Participants who already had hypertension or a stroke by the beginning of the study were excluded from the results. Ultimately, researchers looked at 358,451 participants to study the association between the frequency of naps and first-time reports of stroke or high blood pressure. Researchers divided the participants into groups according to the frequency of nap-taking categories: usually, sometimes, and never/rarely. Among those: 50,507 had hypertension, and 4,333 had strokes with median follow-ups of 11.16 years.

Napping as a signal of potential risks With the prospective observational analysis, researchers found participants who napped in the daytime more frequently were more likely to be male, older, non-European, less educated, have a lower income, have a higher body mass index, waist-hip ratio, and Towsend deprivation index (a measure of material deprivation). These frequent nappers also reported having worse health overall, and were also more likely to sleep for a longer period and to have sleep problems like snoring. After researchers adjusted for risk factors, they found individuals who sometimes napped increased the risk of hypertension by 7%, the risk of stroke by 12%, and the risk of ischemic stroke (the most common type of stroke caused by a blood clot preventing blood and oxygen from reaching an area of the brain) by 9% compared with individuals who never nap. The study found individuals who usually napped increased their risk of hypertension by 12%, the risk of stroke by 24%, and the risk of ischemic stroke by 20% compared with individuals who never nap. Study participants younger than 60, who usually napped, had a 20% increased chance of developing hypertension compared to people the same age who never napped. For participants older than 60, participants who usually napped had a 10% increased chance of developing hypertension compared to people the same age who never napped. The Mendelian randomization indicated frequent napping is likely a potential risk factor for developing essential hypertension. Researchers did not detect a relationship between daytime nap frequency and stroke with the Mendelian randomization. Researchers found with the Mendelian randomization that if a participant changed their napping propensity by one category (from a never napper to a sometimes napper or from a sometimes napper to a usual napper) their risk for developing high blood pressure increased by 40%.

Lack of diversity in participants Researchers combined the prospective cohort and Mendelian randomization results for their comprehensive study. The converging evidence from the different study methods indicated higher napping frequencies might represent a risk factor for hypertension and stroke. The researchers list several limitations of their study, including the fact that only the frequency and not the length of naps were considered. Additionally, Dr. E. Wang, an author of the study and professor and chair of the department of anesthesiology at Xiangya Hospital Central South University, pointed out to Medical News Today in an email that the participants in the UK Biobank were a fairly homogenous group. The participants were, Wang wrote, “predominantly middle-aged Europeans” and that they “might not be generalizable to other racial groups.” The biological mechanism for why napping impacts blood pressure or strokes also needs to be understood and researched next, Wang wrote to MNT.