Share on Pinterest 35007/Getty Images

A nanoparticle-based COVID-19 vaccine may be cheap, safe, and effective.

Preclinical study suggests that a single dose of a nanoparticle-based vaccine could provide robust immunity.

It may be easier to store and transport than currently available vaccines.

To bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control will depend not only on safe and effective vaccines but also on the deployment of billions of relatively cheap doses.

While vaccines based on mRNA, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are highly effective and quick to develop, they are expensive to make and must be stored at very low temperatures.

For the Pfizer vaccine, this entails storage in a special freezer at a temperature between –80 and –60°C (-112 and -76°F).

Pfizer and Moderna also recommend that their respective vaccines are injected in two doses several weeks apart to maximize their efficacy.

These factors present challenges for low and middle income countries.

Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

Conventional vaccines that are based on inactivated, weakened, or genetically modified viruses can be highly effective and are easier to store and transport.

However, they take a long time to develop and are more likely to cause side effects.

Biochemists at Stanford University, CA, have created a prototype of a nanoparticle-based COVID-19 vaccine that they believe would not only be cheap, safe, and effective but also remain stable at room temperature.

They are even hopeful that their vaccine could be shipped and stored as a freeze-dried powder.

The scientists recently published the results of a preclinical study of the nanoparticle vaccine in the journal ACS Central Science.

“Our goal is to make a single-shot vaccine that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport,” says senior author Dr. Peter S. Kim, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor of Biochemistry at Stanford. “The target population for our vaccine is low and middle income countries.”