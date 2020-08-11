A study has found that a gene involved in diabetes, lipid metabolism, and coronary artery disease may play a role in the increased risk of stroke among people of African descent.

Share on Pinterest Researchers may have uncovered one cause of a higher risk of stroke among Black people.

Stroke kills about 140,000 people in the United States each year and is a leading cause of long-term disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

After heart disease, stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide.

In the U.S., the risk of having a first stroke is at least 1.6 times as high for Black people as for white people. Black people also have the highest rate of mortality from stroke, out of any ethnic or racial group.

A better understanding of this increased susceptibility can help doctors and health policymakers tackle the underlying causes.

The challenge is complex, however, because stroke is associated with multiple environmental and genetic risk factors.

Scientists have found that genes account for 38% of the risk of having the most common kind of stroke, ischemic stroke. It occurs when the buildup of fatty plaque in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the brain causes the brain to be starved of oxygen.

However, most previous genetic studies have focused on people of European descent, despite the disproportionate effect that the disease has on people of African ancestry.

Recently, however, an international team of scientists conducted the largest investigation to date into the increased genetic susceptibility of Black people to ischemic stroke.

The researchers identified one particular genetic variant that is significantly associated with stroke among people of African descent, as well as 29 other genetic candidates for increased risk.

“Given the undue burden that people of African ancestry endure from stroke and other cerebrovascular disease, the lack of investigation of risk factors in this group has been a substantial gap,” says Dr. Bradford B. Worrall, a neurologist at the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, and co-author of the study.

“Our work is an important step toward filling that gap, albeit with much more work to be done. These findings will provide greater insight into ethnic-specific and global risk factors to reduce the second leading cause of death worldwide.”

The scientists have published their research in the journal Stroke.