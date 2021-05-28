Share on Pinterest New research looks at how a genetic atlas may help predict future outbreaks. FrankRamspott/Getty Images

A global survey has identified the bacteria, viruses, and archaea that live in the mass transit systems of 60 major cities.

Each city has a distinct mix of microorganisms, which its unique climate and geography determine.

The survey reveals that bacterial genes conferring resistance to antibiotics are widespread in the urban environment.

Allied with microbial data from farms and sewage, the atlas could provide an early warning system for the spread of antimicrobial resistance and outbreaks of infectious disease.

“If you gave me your shoe, I could tell you with about 90% accuracy the city in the world from which you came,” says Christopher Mason, Ph.D., a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY.

Prof. Mason and collaborators around the world swabbed railings, seats, and ticket kiosks on bus networks and subways in 60 cities.

Over 3 years, the scientists collected 4,728 samples and sent them to a lab at Weill Cornell Medicine for analysis.

The lab used a technique called shotgun metagenomic sequencing to identify 4,246 known species of urban microorganisms from their DNA.

They also found 10,928 viruses, 1,302 bacteria, and two archaea that were unknown to science.

They discovered that each city has a unique microbial fingerprint, likely as a result of differences in climate and geography. In addition, there was a “core” set of 31 species that are not found in the human body but cropped up in 97% of all the samples.

The scientists have published their findings — which they describe as the “first systematic, worldwide catalog of the urban microbial ecosystem” — in the journal Cell .

They write that every day, billions of the people who live in cities come into contact with surfaces in mass transit systems, such as subways and bus networks.

Travelers bring with them the harmless “commensal” microbes that live in and on their bodies and come into contact with the organisms already in the environment.

This allowed the scientists to use the collective microbial genome or “microbiome” of mass transit systems as a proxy for the urban microbiome as a whole.