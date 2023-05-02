The researchers also suggested a potential causal relationship between increased fasting proinsulin levels and decreased risk of headaches.

They looked for genetic similarities between migraine, headache, and nine blood sugar-related traits. They also identified regions of the genome that were linked to both types of conditions.

However, it was unclear how these conditions were genetically linked.

Previous research has shown that there are several gene and biochemical pathways that are shared between migraine and headache and blood sugar-related traits, such as fasting insulin and glycated hemoglobin.

A new study , published in the journal Human Genetics, analyzed data from hundreds of thousands of human genomes from individuals with and without a history of migraine or headache.

The researchers conducted a meta-analysis with blood sugar-related traits that they say identified six new genetic markers associated with migraine and headache, finding that certain genes were associated with these conditions.

They said these findings provide insights into the biological mechanisms underlying the comorbidity of these conditions.

Using a statistical technique called Mendelian randomization , the researchers explored the causal relationship between mechanisms and conditions.

They reported some evidence to suggest that increased fasting proinsulin levels may decrease the risk of headaches, but the evidence for a causal link between migraine and other blood sugar-related traits was less clear.

Overall, they said, these findings suggest that migraine, headache, and blood sugar-related traits may have a common genetic basis and provide insights into the ways that they contribute to their co-occurrence.

Md Rafiqul Islam, PhD, a study author and a student at the School of Biomedical Sciences at the Centre for Genomics and Personalized Health at Queensland University of Technology in Australia, spoke to Medical News Today about the research.

“Our study revealed a significant overlap between the genetic risk factors (e.g., genes and genetic variants) for migraine and blood sugar regulation, suggesting that these conditions have a common genetic basis,” Islam said. “Additionally, we identified several genetic regions associated with an increased risk for both conditions, indicating that they share similar biological pathways and mechanisms.”

The study found that shared genetic risk factors for these diseases are significantly enriched in certain cellular pathways, including epigenetic mechanisms, autoimmune pathways, and cellular signaling, which provides important clues about the underlying mechanisms of these conditions and may help researchers in developing new treatments. Md Rafiqul Islam, PhD student

Sarah-Nicole Bostan, PhD, the director of Behavior Change Strategy at Signos who was not involved in this research, helped to explain the background of this research topic to Medical News Today.

“Migraine and headaches are two of the most common types of pain-related issues most likely to be reported to non-physician healthcare providers,” she said.

“They often lead to unnecessary medical visits and associated healthcare costs,” Bostan added.

Migraine and headaches are unusual in the sense that they are disorders of exclusion, meaning that diagnoses are arrived at by ruling out serious pathology, which is an inverse process compared to other health conditions. This often leaves patients feeling frustrated and confused about what actionable steps they can take to manage their pain and wondering what might be the root cause. Sarah-Nicole Bostan, PhD

Bostan explained that in the field of applied psychophysiology and biofeedback, headaches are usually caused by tight muscles, while migraine is often caused by problems with blood flow.

Knowing the difference between these two types of pain can help people treat their symptoms by learning relaxation techniques such as heart rate variability biofeedback, muscle tension biofeedback, making changes to their diet, and taking time to rest or exercise during a migraine.

“This research provides a glimpse of how metabolic and cardiorespiratory factors may be working in tandem even at the genetic level, and how there may be shared genetic etiology of headaches and migraines,” Bostan noted.