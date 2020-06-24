There are concerns that doctors could misdiagnose diabetes in India due to higher rates of type 2 diabetes in younger and slimmer people. A new study has shown that an existing genetic test could accurately diagnose diabetes in people of Indian heritage.

Although people often use the word diabetes to describe one condition, there are actually two different types of diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes damage to the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. A lack of insulin is the primary characteristic of type 1 diabetes.



Treatment involves regular injections with insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is the more common form of diabetes. It is not an autoimmune condition and typically involves resistance to rather than a lack of insulin.

Treatments include medications to increase insulin sensitivity and lifestyle changes, such as following a healthful diet.

Previously, experts have associated the two forms with different age groups:

Type 1 diabetes tends to occur in younger people.

Type 2 is more likely to occur in people over 45 years of age who have a high body mass index (BMI).

However, this view is shifting due to rising rates of childhood obesity and recent findings that type 1 diabetes can occur later in life.

This has led to concerns regarding misdiagnosis, particularly in Indian populations, where there is a higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes in younger and slimmer people.

Furthermore, scientists have carried out most research on type 1 diabetes in European populations, which means existing diagnostic tools may not apply.