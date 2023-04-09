Share on Pinterest Researchers are studying how probiotic pills can help with gout symptoms. Extreme Media/Getty Images More than 41 million people globally have gout.

There is currently no cure for gout.

Researchers from the Complutense University of Madrid have found a specific probiotic that helps lower the number of gout episodes a person has and gout-related drugs they have to take. More than 41 million people worldwide have gout — a chronic arthritic condition causing pain, stiffness, and swelling of the joints. There is currently no cure for gout. Doctors treat people with gout with medications to help prevent attacks as well as treat symptoms of flare-ups. Now researchers from Complutense University of Madrid in Spain say they have found a probiotic strain that helps lower the number of gout episodes a person has and may reduce the need for gout-related drugs. Additionally, they say the probiotic improved certain blood parameters in study participants related to oxidative stress , liver damage, and metabolic syndrome . The study was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology.

What is gout? Gout occurs when a person has too much uric acid in their body. This is called hyperuricemia. In addition to gout, hyperuricemia can also cause kidney stones. Uric acid build-up can sometimes occur if a person eats a diet high in purine. Foods and beverages high in purine include: alcoholic beverages, including beer and whiskey

shellfish

certain types of fish, such as sardines

some meats, including bacon

organ meats If a person’s kidneys are not able to fully remove the extra uric acid from their body, it can build up in the body and form needle-like crystals. These crystals cause inflammation, leading to joint pain. Symptoms of gout include: a sudden attack of severe pain in one or more body joints, especially a big toe.

joints tender to the touch.

swelling around the joints.

skin that appears red and/or feels hot around the joints. Gout can appear in any joint in the body but particularly affects joints at the ends of limbs, such as toes, ankles, fingers, knees, wrists, and elbows.

L. salivarius and gout In this study, researchers examined a particular probiotic called Ligilactobacillus salivarius (L. salivarius). This probiotic is a type of bacteria that normally lives in the body’s gastrointestinal tract . First, the research team evaluated different strains of L. salivarius to see which was best at metabolizing purine-related metabolites. They reported L. salivarius CECT 30632 to be the most efficient strain for the conversion of uric acid, inosine , and guanosine . Next, scientists conducted a randomized controlled clinical trial involving 30 participants with hyperuricemia and a history of recurrent gout episodes. Half of the study participants received L. salivarius CECT 30632 for 6 months. The other half of the participants took the gout-management drug allopurinol for 6 months. Upon analysis, the research team said that people with gout who received the L. salivarius CECT 30632 probiotic had a significant reduction in the number of gout episodes and in the use of gout-related drugs. Additionally, those who used the probiotic also experienced an improvement in some blood parameters related to oxidative stress, liver damage, and metabolic syndrome.