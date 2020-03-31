A recent commentary, penned by a group of conservation and primate experts, asks the international community to take action to protect the great apes from potential SARS-CoV-2 infection. Share on Pinterest Could COVID-19 impact great apes communities? All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has touched almost every corner of the globe. Authorities are battling to slow its spread, and human health has rarely been more acutely in the spotlight. Some scientists, meanwhile, are asking whether this novel virus might impact nonhuman animals, too. Experts believe that SARS-CoV-2 originated in animals and passed to humans. Most researchers now believe that it began in bats, then passed into pangolins before infecting humans. However, it is not clear whether this virus might move from humans into other animals, in a process is called reverse zoonosis.

Are great apes in danger? Scientists have already shown that great apes are susceptible to human respiratory infections, such as human rhinovirus C, one virus that can cause the common cold. Because many apes in this group, which includes chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas, are already endangered, experts are concerned that COVID-19 could devastate populations. Authored by 25 scientists, a recent commentary published in Nature raises the alarm. One of the authors, Thomas Gillespie, Ph.D., a disease ecologist at Emory University, in Atlanta, GA, explains that the COVID-19 pandemic is “a potentially dire situation for great apes. There is a lot at stake for those in danger of extinction.” To date, scientists do not know exactly how apes will respond to SARS-CoV-2, as the authors outline: “It is unknown whether the morbidity and mortality associated with SARS-CoV-2 in humans are similar in apes. However, transmission of even mild human pathogens to apes can lead to moderate-to-severe outcomes.” The authors reference an outbreak of a different coronavirus in 2016. This particular virus, known as OC43, impacted a group of wild chimpanzees in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Over a 2-month period, nine individuals in a group of 33 chimpanzees demonstrated symptoms, such as coughing and sneezing. Similarly, in 2013, there was a lethal outbreak of human rhinovirus C among wild chimpanzees in Uganda. Throughout the year-long outbreak, most became sick, and five of the 56 chimpanzees died.