Share on Pinterest The death of a family member can affect the mental and physical health of their loved ones. Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images Almost 6.2 million people in the United States experience heart failure and every year this number increases.

Stress is a recognized risk factor associated with increased mortality from heart failure.

The loss of a family member is “one of the most severe sources of stress” a person can experience.

A recent study has shown the death of a close family member is associated with an increased risk of mortality in people with heart failure. New scientific research has found that people who experience the death of a close family member are at greater risk of mortality from heart failure (HF) and that the risk is greater during the first seven days of loss. Published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology: Heart Failure, the study highlights the impact of stress from losing a loved one on the risk of mortality in people with HF.

Heart failure signs and symptoms HF is a serious condition where the heart fails to pump enough blood and oxygen to the body’s organs. It affects nearly 6.2 million people in the United States and is expected to increase further due to the aging population. There are a number of causes of HF including damage caused by a heart attack, high blood pressure putting strain on the heart, and disease of the heart muscle called cardiomyopathy. It can also be caused by alcohol overconsumption, certain cancer treatments, anemia, and Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as “broken heart syndrome.” HF symptoms include: breathlessness due to lack of oxygen

fluid buildup and swelling of the feet, ankles, stomach, and lower back

tiredness and weakness due to lack of oxygen in the muscles. Known risk factors for HF include coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Depression and anxiety have also been shown to be risk factors for the development and progression of HF and have been associated with increased mortality rates.

Heart failure and severe stress Speaking to Medical News Today, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, cardiologist and American Heart Association volunteer, explained: “Studies have shown that depression, anxiety, and low social support, along with increased amounts of stress can worsen cardiac function, and are associated with worse outcomes for people with heart failure.” The new study led by Dr. Krisztina László at the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, found an association between the loss of a close family member and an increased risk of mortality from HF occurring after the death of a child, partner, grandchild, and sibling but not the death of a parent.

A nationwide study The study examined patient records between 2000 and 2018 from the Swedish Heart Failure Registry and data from 1987 to 2018 from the Swedish Patient Register. Almost 500,000 individuals with HF were included in the study. Information on the cause and date of death was taken from the Cause of Death Register. During the study, 12% of participants experienced the loss of a close family member (child, spouse/partner, grandchild, sibling, or parent) during the mean 3.7-year follow-up and 383,674 patients with HF died.

Grief and heart failure risk The greatest risk of mortality was observed after the loss of a partner (20%) or a sibling (13%). Researchers also observed a 10% increased mortality risk after the death of a child and a 5% increased risk after the loss of a grandchild. The mortality risk increased when more than one family member had died and the association of bereavement with mortality of people with HF was greater in people over 75. The study also noted that overall, the mortality risk after any loss was greatest in the first week after bereavement. Speaking to MNT, László commented that previous studies “[..] suggest that the death of a spouse may be associated with poor prognosis in patients with cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and acute myocardial infarction. However, the explanations for these associations are not clear”. “In this study, we found that the loss of a close family member, one of the most severe sources of stress one may experience, is associated with an increased risk of mortality in heart failure”.

— Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum