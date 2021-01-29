Share on Pinterest Pictured, star-shaped brain cells called ‘astrocytes.’

Jose Luis Calvo/Shutterstock

Star-shaped brain cells called “astrocytes” are key in regulating the development of other nerve cells.

However, malfunctioning astrocytes can play roles in inflammation and the deterioration of nerve cells.

A new study in mice has identified a previously undescribed type of astrocyte, which, the researchers say, may actually protect against inflammation.

The study has also revealed that the newly identified astrocyte type receives signals from gut bacteria, which appear to boost its anti-inflammatory activity.

A newly discovered type of brain cell combats inflammation when it receives signals from bacteria in the gut. This finding — of research in animals — might lead to the development of probiotics that help reduce inflammation in people with neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis (MS).

Star-shaped brain cells called astrocytes perform a wide range of maintenance services in the brain. These include providing nutrients to nerve cells and regulating the cells’ development.

When astrocytes malfunction, however, they can promote inflammation and neurodegeneration.

Research suggests that faulty astrocytes are involved in a range of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Now, a new study in mice has found that a previously unknown type of astrocyte actually protects against inflammation. More surprisingly, the cell steps up its anti-inflammatory work when it receives a molecular signal from gut bacteria.

“Over the years, many labs, including mine, have identified important roles for astrocytes in promoting neurological diseases,” says Dr. Francisco Quintana, of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, MA. Dr. Quintana is the senior and corresponding author of the new study.

He says this is the first known instance of astrocytes preventing inflammation.

“The reason we haven’t seen this before was because we were studying these cells as if they were uniform, or one single cell type,” Dr. Quintana explains. “But now we have the resolution to see the differences between these cells.”