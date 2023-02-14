Share on Pinterest Researchers are investigating how to make immunotherapy more effective in fighting cancer. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Immunotherapy is one of the newest treatment options against cancer.

Currently, not all people and all cancers can be treated by immunotherapy.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins have identified a specific subset of cancer tumor mutations that hint at how receptive a tumor will be to immunotherapy. Every year, scientists develop new treatment options to fight cancer. One of the newest options is immunotherapy . However, immunotherapy does not work for every person or every type of cancer. Researchers continue to look for answers as to what might cause immunotherapy to stop working . Now, researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland say they have found a specific subset of mutations in a cancer tumor that hints at how receptive it will be to immunotherapy. Researchers believe their findings will help doctors more accurately select people for immunotherapy as well as better predict outcomes from the treatment. Their study was recently published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Examining mutations According to the study’s researchers, doctors currently use the total number of mutations in a tumor — called the tumor mutation burden (TMB) — to try to figure out how well a tumor will respond to immunotherapy. “Tumor mutation burden is the number of changes in the genetic material and particularly in the DNA sequence of cancer cells, known as mutations,” said Dr. Valsamo Anagnostou, a senior author of the study as well as an associate professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins, director of the thoracic oncology biorepository and co-leader of the Johns Hopkins Molecular Tumor Board and the Lung Cancer Precision Medicine Center of Excellence. “A large number of mutations in cancer cells clearly distinguishes them from normal cells — in other words, renders them ‘foreign’ to the immune system and as such gives more opportunities for the immune system to identify and attack the tumor,” Anagnostou told Medical News Today. “This is clinically translated into longer clinical outcomes with immunotherapy for some tumors that harbor a high tumor mutation burden.”