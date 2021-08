A new study suggests that people who have high cholesterol levels when they are still in their teens or early twenties increase their risk of cardiovascular disease decades later. Share on Pinterest Image credit: Sally Anscombe/Getty Images Researchers found that the increased risk of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event persisted even in those who reduced their cholesterol to healthful levels by their late thirties. Scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore led the study, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute funded it. Experts associate high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad cholesterol,” in the blood with the buildup of fatty plaques in the walls of arteries, causing cardiovascular disease. “Damage to the arteries done early in life may be irreversible and appears to be cumulative,” says study leader Dr. Michael Domanski, professor of medicine at Maryland. “For this reason, doctors may want to consider prescribing lifestyle changes and also medications to lower high LDL cholesterol levels in young adults in order to prevent problems further down the road.”

Cardiovascular risk factors The scientists analyzed data from the CARDIA (Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults) study. In the mid-1980s, the study recruited around 5,000 asymptomatic individuals aged 18–30 and began tracking them to investigate how various factors would affect their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in later life. When participants reached the age of 40, researchers followed them for another 16 years, on average. During this time, 275 of them experienced a “CVD event,” including heart attacks, strokes, blood vessel blockages, or death from CVD. After adjusting for sex, race, and other recognized risk factors for CVD, the authors of the new study found that the longer participants had high LDL levels, the greater their risk of having a CVD event. Crucially, people exposed to high LDL that started at a younger age resulted in a more significant increase in CVD risk than people who had accumulated the same amount of exposure at an older age. “We found having an elevated LDL cholesterol level at a young age raises the risk of developing heart disease, and the elevated risk persists even in those who were able to later lower their LDL cholesterol levels.” – Michael Domanski The research is available in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.