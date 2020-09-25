A new study suggests that people who have high cholesterol levels when they are still in their teens or early twenties increase their risk of cardiovascular disease decades later.

Researchers found that the increased risk of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event persisted even in those who reduced their cholesterol to healthful levels by their late thirties.

Scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore led the study, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute funded it.

Experts associate high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad cholesterol,” in the blood with the buildup of fatty plaques in the walls of arteries, causing cardiovascular disease.

“Damage to the arteries done early in life may be irreversible and appears to be cumulative,” says study leader Dr. Michael Domanski, professor of medicine at Maryland.

“For this reason, doctors may want to consider prescribing lifestyle changes and also medications to lower high LDL cholesterol levels in young adults in order to prevent problems further down the road.”