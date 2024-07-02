Share on Pinterest New research shows a high quality diet during youth and middle age helps maintain cognitive function later in life. FG Trade/Getty Images A healthy diet has been linked to a reduced risk of many health conditions, including heart disease and certain cancers.

New research has added to evidence that eating a varied, plant-rich diet may decrease the risk of cognitive decline and dementia later in life.

The findings show that an unhealthy diet is strongly associated with lower cognitive abilities, but a high quality diet during youth and middle age helps maintain brain health as you age.

Adopting healthy eating habits at any age will improve your chances of staying mentally sharp as you grow older. There’s plenty of evidence that a diet rich in plants and low in salt, saturated fats, and processed foods benefits overall health. Healthful diets can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Several studies have shown that eating a healthy diet in older age can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia . Now, research presented at NUTRITION 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, has provided further evidence that healthy eating throughout life is key to maintaining cognitive function as we age. The study suggests the earlier that people adopt healthy eating patterns, the more likely they are to stay mentally sharp into old age. The findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Kelsey Costa, a registered dietitian and science communications officer at Examine, told Medical News Today: “This study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests a strong link between diet and cognitive health, highlighting the importance of dietary choices in maintaining brain function as we age. The main novelty of the study is that it tracked cognition along with self-reported diet across the lifespan, which is one of the major contributions of the research.”

Studying the effects of diet on cognition The study collected data from 3,059 people over seven decades. All participants were born in March 1946 and enrolled as children into the Medical Research Council’s National Survey of Health and Development in the United Kingdom. Over the course of more than 75 years, the participants in this survey completed questionnaires and tests on diet, cognition, general health, and other factors. For this study, the researchers assessed participants’ dietary intakes at five time points between the ages of 4 and 63, using recall and food diaries. They also measured their cognitive ability at seven time points between ages 8 and 69. They then used group-based trajectory modeling to investigate the relationship between diet and cognition. Scott Kaiser, MD, board certified geriatrician and director of Geriatric Cognitive Health for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA, told MNT: “While this study, and other related cornerstone studies in this field, may not be designed to specifically establish causation there are many clear causal pathways and plausible biological mechanisms that support the likelihood that various diets and nutritional factors may either be protective of our brain health or accelerate cognitive decline and otherwise impact our mental well-being.”