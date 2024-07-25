“The study’s findings highlight the interconnectedness of stroke, dementia, and depression. It emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to brain health. The Brain Care Score (BCS) provides a practical tool for individuals and healthcare providers to identify lifestyle changes that can reduce the risk of these conditions. This research shows that brain health involves not only preventing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s but also addressing mental health issues such as depression. The large dataset used in the study enhances the credibility of these findings, suggesting a robust link between lifestyle factors and brain health outcomes.”

Non-study author and psychotherapist Dr. Noah Kass, DSW, LCSW , shared his thoughts on the findings with Medical News Today:

The results point to concrete action steps that can help people reduce their risk for age-related brain diseases.

Each five-point increase was also associated with a 27% decrease in risk for a composite outcome of stroke, dementia , and late-life depression.

Including data from over 355,000 participants, researchers found that for each five-point increase in brain care scores, indicating healthier lifestyle choices, there was a 33% reduced risk for late-life depression.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry examined how brain care measurements relate to risk for late-life depression.

Research on how everyday activities and lifestyle choices contribute to mental well-being and brain health is ongoing. One area of interest is how these lifestyle choices affect later risk for depression.

The authors of this study wanted to look at factors that influence brain health and how this relates to late-life depression, which is depression that develops after the age of 60.

They excluded participants with certain conditions like schizophrenia, manic episodes, and bipolar affective disorder.

Researchers utilized data from the UK Biobank, including 363,323 participants in their data collection on late-life depression and 358,198 in the composite event cohort that looked at dementia, stroke, and late-life depression altogether.

To look at brain health factors, researchers used a brain care score. The brain care score researchers used in this study was a modified version of something already developed to look at several risk factors for certain age-related brain diseases.

The brain care score takes into account physical components such as:

blood pressure

cholesterol levels

body mass index (BMI)

It also includes lifestyle factors like nutrition, sleep, and alcohol intake and social-emotional factors like stress levels, relationships, and purpose in life.

For this study, researchers excluded the purpose of life measurement and modified the nutrition section, leading to slightly different scoring. However, overall, higher scores indicate better brain health, with a highest possible score of 19 in this study.

Researchers looked at cases of late-life depression and included a subset sensitivity analysis that included data from general practitioners.

The average brain care score among participants was 12, and the median follow-up time was 12.5 and 12.4 years in the subpopulation analysis that included general practitioner data.

Overall, the study’s results found that each five-point increase in brain care scores was associated with a 33% risk reduction in late-life depression. The results were even more drastic for younger participants.

For participants younger than 50 years old at baseline, each five-point score increase was associated with a 59% lower risk for late-life depression. In their sensitivity analysis that included general practitioner data, researchers found that each five-point increase in brain care scores was associated with a 40% reduced risk for late-life depression.

Researchers also found that each five-point increase in brain care scores was associated with a 27% reduction in incidents of dementia or stroke or late-life depression.