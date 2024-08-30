Share on Pinterest Scientists have linked prediabetes and diabetes to brain aging. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images Both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are associated with an increased risk for brain-related health issues.

Using brain imaging, researchers from the Karolinska Institutet confirm that both diabetes and prediabetes are correlated to accelerated brain aging.

Scientists found making healthy lifestyle choices like not smoking may help counteract negative diabetes-related impacts on the brain. Researchers estimate that about 540 million people around the world have diabetes, with about 98% of those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And another 720 million people around the world have prediabetes. Past studies have linked both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes to an increased risk for certain brain-related health issues. For example, a study published in February 2021 linked prediabetes to an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive decline, and vascular dementia. “Diabetes is a well-established risk factor for dementia, but the role of diabetes — and its preclinical manifestation, prediabetes — in the early stages of brain aging is unclear,” Abigail Dove, a PhD student in the Aging Research Centre (ARC) in the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden told Medical News Today. “These are important questions from a public health perspective because we need to understand how to protect the brain health of people with diabetes as they grow older.” Dove is the lead author of a new study recently published in the journal Diabetes Care. The study reports that while people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes may be at risk for accelerated brain aging, making healthy lifestyle choices such as not smoking may help them improve their brain health.

Diabetes linked to brain age older than chronological age For this study, Dove and her team studied MRI brain scans of more than 31,000 people between the ages of 40 and 70 from the UK Biobank. At baseline, about 43% of study participants had prediabetes, and almost 4% had diabetes. All participants received up to two MRI brain scans over 11 years of follow-up. Researchers calculated each participant’s brain age using a machine-learning model . Upon analysis, researchers discovered that both prediabetes and diabetes were associated with brains that were 0.5 and 2.3 years older, respectively, than a person’s chronological age. “There are several potential biological pathways through which (pre)diabetes may impact brain health,” Dove explained. “Hyperglycemia, the defining pathophysiological feature of diabetes, can promote endothelial dysfunction , oxidative stress, systemic inflammation, and the accumulation of advanced glycation end products. Together, these contribute to disruption of blood-brain barrier permeability — exposing the brain to potentially toxic substances, leading to abnormal neuronal activity — demyelination , and loss of axons leading to brain atrophy and disruptions in neurotransmitter signaling, and alterations in Ca2+ signaling leading to excitotoxicity and disruptions in gene expression.”

— Abigail Dove “Additionally, the micro- and macrovascular complications of diabetes can contribute to brain atherosclerosis and cerebrovascular pathologies that may lower the threshold for neurodegeneration,” she continued. “Finally, the insulin resistance that characterizes diabetes has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease related processes including amyloid-β generation, tau hyperphosphorylation, and impaired amyloid-β clearance.”

Exercise, not smoking helps reduce brain age gap During the study, researchers also found that the gap between brain age and chronological age increased slightly over time in people with diabetes. However, these associations were reduced in participants who participated in high physical activity, did not smoke, and abstained from heavy alcohol drinking. “In this analysis, we were curious whether the negative influence of diabetes on brain health could be mitigated in part by healthy lifestyle behaviors,” Dove detailed. “We divided participants into six groups according to glycemic status — normoglycemia, prediabetes, diabetes — and lifestyle — optimal (i.e., no smoking, no heavy alcohol, high physical activity) vs. not.” “The gap between brain and chronological age was significantly smaller in the diabetes + optimal lifestyle group compared to the diabetes + non-optimal lifestyle group, indicating that lifestyle can compensate against the detrimental influence of diabetes. Importantly, all the lifestyle factors we considered — smoking, drinking, physical activity — are things that are readily modifiable, so these findings provide actionable strategies people with diabetes could consider taking to improve their brain health.”

— Abigail Dove