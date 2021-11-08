Share on Pinterest Reduced air pollution is a probable cause of a decline in heart attack rates during lockdowns, new research suggests. William McClymont/EyeEm/Getty Images

A large body of evidence shows that air pollution increases the risk of acute cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, in susceptible people.

A new study links reduced pollution in the United States as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020 to a decline in the number of heart attacks.

The researchers analyzed concentrations of particulate matter known as PM2.5 and the incidence of the most severe form of heart attack.

They found that the frequency of heart attacks declined in step with reductions in PM2.5.

Burning fewer fossil fuels may benefit the human heart as well as the Earth’s climate, according to a new study.

As delegates return from the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, the 2021 virtual conference of the American Heart Association (AHA) will be getting underway.

At the conference, scientists will present preliminary evidence that reduced air pollution in the U.S. resulting from 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns correlated with a lower incidence of heart attacks.

The researchers took advantage of the “natural experiment” provided by shelter in place orders in March 2020 to investigate the effects of reduced airborne concentrations of PM2.5. This term refers to particulate matter under 2.5 micrometers in diameter.

These minuscule particles, which are released through the burning of fossil fuels in motor vehicles, factories, and power plants, can penetrate deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system.

High airborne levels of PM2.5 are an established risk factor for the most severe form of heart attack, known as an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

A STEMI involves a total blockage of the coronary artery that interrupts the supply of blood to the heart muscle, which can cause extensive damage to the tissue.

There has been little direct evidence, however, that lowering PM2.5 levels can reduce the incidence of these severe heart attacks.

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) used the National Emergency Medical Services Information System database to find out the daily incidence of STEMIs between January 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020.

They gleaned average daily PM2.5 concentrations across the U.S. from the website of the Environmental Protection Agency.

During this period, there were 60,722 STEMIs. The scientists found that for every 10 micrograms per cubic meter reduction in the concentration of PM2.5, there were 6% fewer of these severe heart attacks.

This is equivalent to 374 fewer heart attacks for every 10,000 person-years.

An abstract of the study paper, which has yet to be published, will be presented at the virtual AHA conference.

The authors conclude: