Experts say it's important to talk to medical professionals about cardiovascular disease risk. A new statement shows that chronic exposure to lead, cadmium, and arsenic increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and other negative health outcomes .

. Regulations have helped curb the levels of these contaminants, but they’re still present in many areas .

. Older houses, older pipes, and contaminated groundwater are a source of these contaminants, along with certain occupations .

. These negative effects disproportionately affect those in lower socioeconomic brackets.

For most people, the risk remains low, but experts say it’s important to monitor your health and limit exposure. Despite decades of regulatory work to limit the amount of lead and other toxic metals in the environment, experts say the risk of adverse health effects still remains. A statement published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association outlines the ways in which chronic exposure to low levels of lead, cadmium, and arsenic can contribute to cardiovascular disease, along with an increased risk of stroke and peripheral artery disease. The risk varies considerably based on a number of factors, including exposure to contaminated soil, socioeconomic factors, and occupation. While it’s important to be mindful of these risk factors, an expert interviewed by Medical News Today says that, for most people, there’s little cause for alarm.

Different sources for lead contaminants Lead poisoning has been present in human settlements for as long as humans have been mining lead, roughly 6,000 years or so. The connection between lead exposure and negative health outcomes is well understood, but it’s only in the past century that regulations aimed at limiting human exposure to lead have been on the books. Dr. Ana Navas-Acien, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York and director of Columbia’s Northern Plains Superfund Research Program, acted as vice chair of the statement writing group. She told Medical News Today that there are many potential sources for low level contamination of lead, arsenic and cadmium. “It’s particularly common in the United States to have arsenic in groundwater, so in many communities where people either have private wells or otherwise rely on that groundwater, arsenic exposure is going to be common,” she explained. “The exposures are really widespread, and everybody is affected by them, but at different levels,” Navas-Acien added. “One thing that we’ve found, along with other scientists, is that there are quite a lot of disparities to this exposure to contaminants, and that communities of color and lower socioeconomic brackets tend to be exposed to higher levels of these contaminants.” In areas where infrastructure and construction predates environmental protection laws, there can be heightened risk.

Where you live and work matters Nima Majlesi, director of medical toxicology at Staten Island University Hospital told Medical News Today that current U.S. regulations prohibit paint from containing more than 0.06% lead. “However, it is estimated that 3 million tons of lead remain in 57 million homes built before 1980,” he said. “This places children at relatively high risk as toddlers tend to crawl near floors where lead paint dust accumulates and normal hand-mouth activities expose children to these hazards.” Another factor can be one’s choice of job. “Highest risk would be automobile mechanics, crystal glass makers, bullet salvagers, lead refiners, welders, construction workers, ship breakers, and battery manufacturers,” Majlesi said. Other occupations that carry an increased risk would be plumbers, glass blowers, wire and cable workers, pipe fitters and gas station attendants, he added.