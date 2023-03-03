Share on Pinterest New research suggests dietary sodium recommendations for people with heart failure should be reconsidered. Ina Peters/Stocksy

Current practice guidelines suggest a low sodium diet for the management of heart failure, yet researchers are debating the usefulness of restricting salt in one’s diet.

In a new meta-analysis, researchers looked at data from nine randomized controlled trials comparing a low sodium diet to usual care in heart failure patients.

They concluded that restricting salt too much increases harm rather than being beneficial.

However, the choice of studies included in the meta-analysis has been criticized by experts.

Salt is composed of about 40% sodium and 60% chloride. A small quantity of sodium is needed by the body to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain the proper balance of water and minerals.

However, eating too much sodium is linked with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of stroke and heart disease.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults consume less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day, which is equal to about 1 teaspoon of table salt.

However, according to the CDC , Americans consume more than 3,400 mg of sodium each day, on average. Many people unknowingly consume high quantities of salt through processed foods , particularly bread, meats and sauces.

Historically, people with heart failure have been told to pay special attention to their sodium intake to manage their condition. In 2010, the Heart Failure Society of America recommended a daily sodium intake lower than 2,000 mg for patients with moderate to severe heart failure symptoms.

Yet there is an ongoing debate on the usefulness of dietary sodium restriction in heart failure.

A clinical trial published in 2013 found that a low-sodium diet may protect against disease progression in those diagnosed with heart failure.

However, a more recent clinical trial in heart failure patients (the Sodium-HF trial ), found that reducing sodium intake did not reduce clinical events.

The 2022 guidelines from the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology/Heart Failure Society of America recommend “avoiding excessive sodium intake” to reduce symptoms in patients with stage C heart failure, but they do not suggest a specific restriction.

Now, Anirudh Palicherla, MBBS, and his coworkers at Creighton University School of Medicine, carried out a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials comparing low dietary sodium to usual care in heart failure patients.

The meta-analysis was presented at the American College of Cardiology Congress.