A new study used animal models to investigate why 50% of people develop chronic heart failure after experiencing a heart attack.

Researchers found that iron deposits following heart attack lead to the formation of fatty tissue in the heart, which causes chronic heart failure.

They also found that drugs that remove iron may mitigate some symptoms of chronic heart failure.

The findings from the study could pave the way toward treatments that mitigate chronic heart failure following a heart attack.

A heart attack occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the heart. Around 1 million people in the United States experience a heart attack each year.

Medical and surgical reperfusion treatments can reopen blocked arteries and save lives. Nevertheless, around 50% of individuals who have a heart attack subsequently develop chronic heart failure and die within 5 years.

Increasing evidence suggests that heart attack can lead to chronic iron deposition and a buildup of pro-inflammatory immune cells.

Other research shows that fat deposition in the heart attack zone is also common and is linked to impaired cardiac function. It remains unknown how fat deposition around the heart attack scar happens.

Understanding more about how chronic heart failure develops post-heart attack could pave the way for new treatment and prevention strategies.

In a new study, researchers investigated canine models of heart attack and reperfusion.

The researchers found that iron buildup precedes the formation of fatty tissue in the heart, which in turn leads to chronic heart failure. They also found that drugs that remove iron from the body could mitigate signs of chronic heart failure following a heart attack.

“The implications of the study suggest a mechanism leading to heart failure, which could potentially be altered to improve outcomes and survival,” Dr. William Kessler, board certified cardiothoracic surgeon with Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.