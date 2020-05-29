A review of research has found that the ability to obtain and understand basic health information and services partly determines the mortality rate of people with heart failure.

Heart failure impairs the capacity of the heart to pump blood around the body. This can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling of the ankles, feet, legs, and abdomen.

About 5.7 million people in the United States are living with heart failure, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

There is no cure for heart failure, but medication and lifestyle changes can help people with the condition to live longer, more active lives.

Among the medicines that doctors commonly prescribe are drugs to lower blood pressure, reduce fluid buildup, and treat underlying health conditions such as diabetes.

Doctors may ask people experiencing heart failure to quit smoking and reduce their alcohol consumption. They may ask them to monitor their blood pressure, weight, blood sugar levels, improve their diet, and follow an exercise program.

The success of complex drug regimens and lifestyle recommendations relies upon a person’s ability to manage their condition. But studies investigating the importance of peoples’ health literacy have given inconsistent results.

A review and meta-analysis of previous research now suggests that health literacy plays a significant role in determining the outlook for people with heart failure.