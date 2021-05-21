Share on Pinterest A recent study unearths a nuance in the role of omega-3s in heart health. Photo editing by Stephen Kelly; Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images

Omega-3 supplements often contain a combination of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Several clinical trials have shown that only high dose EPA supplements appear to reduce major adverse cardiovascular events.

A new study that measured omega-3s in people’s blood found that high levels of EPA were associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular events, whereas DHA appeared to counter the beneficial effects of EPA.

The findings suggest that combining EPA and DHA in a supplement may void any potential benefits for heart health.

Seafood — particularly oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna — is a rich natural source of omega-3 fatty acids. A wealth of evidence suggests that individuals who eat seafood between one and four times a week are less likely to die of heart disease than those who do not.

Many people take supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids in the belief that these will also help protect them against cardiovascular disease. However, evidence from clinical trials investigating the benefits of these supplements for heart health has been mixed.

Some research suggests that only high doses of EPA appear to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. However, a recently published clinical trial found no reduction in risk for people with high cardiovascular risk who took a supplement that contained a combination of EPA and DHA.

The results of a new study, which the researchers presented at the virtual 2021 conference of the American College of Cardiology, suggest a possible explanation.

The researchers, from Intermountain Healthcare’s Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, found that although high levels of EPA in the blood were associated with a reduced risk of major cardiac events and death, rising levels of DHA appeared to negate these benefits.

“The advice to take omega-3s for the good of your heart is pervasive, but previous studies have shown that science doesn’t really back this up for every single omega-3,” says principal investigator Viet T. Le, a cardiovascular physician assistant at the institute.

“Our findings show that not all omega-3s are alike and that EPA and DHA combined together, as they often are in supplements, may void the benefits that patients and their doctors hope to achieve,” he added.

The team has submitted the study for publication.