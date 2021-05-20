Share on Pinterest New research shows that a technique called renal denervation may help relieve drug-resistant hypertension. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Drugs for treating high blood pressure (hypertension) do not work in around a third of patients who receive a prescription for them.

The kidneys help to regulate blood pressure by adjusting how much water they extract from the bloodstream.

A relatively new technique called renal denervation applies ultrasound to heat overactive nerves that transmit signals to the kidneys.

A new study suggests that the technique can lower blood pressure in patients with drug-resistant hypertension.

Hypertension is known as the silent killer because while the condition has few if any symptoms, it increases a person’s risk of potentially fatal heart disease and stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that although nearly half of all adults in the United States have hypertension, only about 1 in 4 of these adults have the condition under control.

In around a third of patients who take antihypertensives, the drugs either do not work, or patients fail to take them as directed.

In people with hypertension, the ability of the kidneys to regulate blood pressure by adjusting how much water they extract from the bloodstream may become compromised.

In 2019, Medical News Today reported a successful clinical trial of an alternative to drug treatment called renal denervation for people with mild to moderate hypertension.

Renal denervation reduces overactivity in nerves that carry signals from the central nervous system to the kidneys, which lowers blood pressure.

The technique involves inserting a flexible catheter through a small incision in the groin, then threading it into the artery that supplies blood to each kidney.

For several seconds, a device at the tip of the catheter sends controlled bursts of ultrasound (high-frequency sound waves) into the tissue surrounding the artery.

The pulses of ultrasound heat up and damage some nerve fibers close to the kidney, reducing their activity.

A clinical trial by the same team of researchers now suggests that renal denervation can reduce blood pressure in patients with moderate to severe hypertension who do not respond to drug treatment.

“There are a variety of effective medications for lowering blood pressure, but many people need to take several drugs to control their hypertension, which can have side effects. In addition, many people simply don’t want to take additional medications and are poorly adherent to them,” says co-principal investigator Ajay Kirtane, M.D., professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, NY.

“It’s clear that we need additional therapeutic approaches to help patients get their blood pressure under control,” adds Prof. Kirtane, who is also a cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The research, led by scientists in France and the United States, appears in The Lancet .

The authors also presented the results of their trial, called RADIANCE-HTN TRIO, to a virtual conference of the American College of Cardiology on May 16, 2021.