Share on Pinterest New research finds a link between cadmium exposure and memory problems. AerialPerspective Images/Getty Images

Cadmium, a toxic heavy metal found in polluted air, cigarette smoke, and food, was found to have a higher impact on cognitive ability in white people, a new studysuggests.

In a study of more than 2,000 people, white participants with higher concentrations of cadmium in their urine had a doubled risk of cognitive impairment compared with those in the group with lower concentrations of cadmium.

There was no such association for Black participants.

The study only suggests an association of cadmium with reduced cognitive function in white people, not a direct causal relationship.

The highly toxic heavy metal cadmium, which finds its way into the body through cigarette smoking, breathing polluted air and food, was found to have a higher impact on cognitive ability in white people, a new study published in Neurologysuggests.

The study examined the urine of 2,172 people — more than half of which were female and nearly 40% of which were Black — with an average of 10 years for follow-up and found a “significant positive association” of cadmium in the urine of white participants with cognitive issues. Each year, the participants underwent thinking and memory tests, and over the 10-year average period, 195 people developed cognitive impairment.

Researchers found no association between cadmium levels and cognitive impairment in the overall study cohort. But white participants with higher concentrations of cadmium in their urine had a doubled risk of cognitive impairment compared with those in the group with lower concentrations of cadmium. There was no such association for Black participants.

Cadmium is a known carcinogen and can contribute to the development of dementia. It is released into the environment through industrial and agricultural activities. Its effect on the brain and central nervous system are widespread, with cadmium being able to disrupt calcium levels in the brain as well as activate signal pathways associated with inflammation and neural cell death.

The racial discrepancy in the odds of cognitive decline, according to the study authors, may be explained by the discrepancies in use of tobacco.