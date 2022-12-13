Share on Pinterest Artinun Prekmoung/500px/Getty Images

Stokes affect over 795,000 people in the United States each year and are the leading cause of long-term disability.

Statin drugs are prescribed to an estimated 32 million people in the U.S. to reduce cholesterol build-up and blood clot formation — both risk factors for ischemic stroke.

New research has shown that people prescribed statins also have a reduced risk of a hemorrhagic stroke in both the lobe and non-lobe areas of the brain.

The stroke risks are reduced even further with long-term statin use.

A stroke is a serious medical condition that strikes over 15 million people a year worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, with over 75% of these cases being new or first strokes.

Strokes occur when the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain becomes blocked or disrupted, causing brain tissue death.

Most strokes are ischemic — the result of a blood clot blocking the flow of oxygen to the brain — and approximately 15% are hemorrhagic , where bleeding in or around the brain compresses the brain tissue.

Regardless of the cause, timely treatment can limit the damage and be the key to saving a life or quality of life.

“It’s critical to call 911 if you think you or a family member is having a stroke, even if symptoms are improving. You never know if the stroke symptoms will recur or worsen — potentially catastrophically — en route to the hospital,” vascular neurologist and neuro-interventional surgeon Dr. Sandra Narayanan told Medical News Today.

“Arriving to the nearest appropriate stroke center for your level of symptoms via Emergency Medical Services has been shown to be associated with a greater chance of being rapidly triaged and receiving life-saving therapies, including time-sensitive medications and procedures and surviving the disease,” she told us.

Dr. Narayanan added that with “hemorrhagic stroke, there can be [a] sudden-onset headache, often the worst headache of the person’s life, as well as nausea, vomiting, lethargy, loss of consciousness, seizures, or neck stiffness, particularly in the case of subarachnoid hemorrhage, which occurs with ruptured brain aneurysms.”